The Guardian recommends...

A selection of events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming days.

PAID: Alun Cochrane, Chorley, Thursday, February 1

Award-winning comedian Alun Cochrane is touring his new show Alunish Cochranish, returning to the stage with his grumpy-joyful, silly-serious stand-up, deploying jokes, ideas and (possibly) movement for the amusement of audiences around the country. Catch him at Chorley Little Theatre. Tickets are £12.50 and curtain up is 8pm. To book your tickets call 01257 264362 or visit www.chorleylittletheatre.com

FREE: Free Guided Ramble, Clayton Green, Wednesday, January 31

Meet in the car park of Clayton Green Asda for this three to six mile walk. There is a prompt 10am start. Suitable clothing and footwear is required. Call 01772 625625 for more information.

FREE: Harry Potter Party, Coppull, Saturday, February 3

Head to Coppull Library and join them for a magical morning of games, potions and spells. Wizards of all ages welcome. Muggles can join in too!Admission is free - just turn up. Runs from 10.30am until 12.30pm.

PAID: Snowdrop Sundays, Bretherton, Sunday, February 4

Bank Hall in Bretherton will be open for the snowdrop displays. Enjoy a woodland walks through the carpets of snowdrops between 12pm and 4pm. Admission £3 adults; children free.

FREE: Play Cards and Board Games, Eccleston, Thursday, February 1

An informal and friendly group where you can play traditional, well-loved card and board games, or learn something new. It’s at Eccleston Library every Thursday from 10am until 12pm.