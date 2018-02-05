The Guardian recommends...

There's a real mix of interesting events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming days.

PAID: Romance in Brass with Leyland Band, Chorley, Sunday, February 11

Leyland Band are set for their first concert in the ever popular Matinee series for 2018. It runs from 2pm until 5pm in Chorley Town Hall.​​ Tickets are £8 patrons; £10 in Advance; £12 on the door; £5 under 16s/students; Under fives go free. They are available from Electra, Hough Lane, Leyland; Malcolm’s Musicland, Chapel Street, Chorley; and The Music Cellar, Fox Street, Preston.

FREE: Free Guided Ramble, Longton, Wednesday, February 7

Meet at Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve for a 10am prompt start. The ramble will be three to six miles long. Suitable footwear, including sturdy footwear is essential.

FREE: Valentine’s Coffee Morning, Chorley, Saturday, February 10

The Community Centre Trust will be holding this event between 10am and 12pm at the Old School on Charter Lane. ​There will be tea, coffee, cakes, quiz, raffle and book exchange.

PAID: Sanskrit Study Weekend, Brinscall, Saturday and Sunday, February 10 and 11

A Sanskrit Study Weekend is being held at Brinscall Hall. All interested students are welcome and all levels of ability will be catered for. To book visit www.practicalphilosophy.co.uk/

PAID: Reiki Taster Day, Chorley, Friday, February 9

Want Reiki but not sure what it involves? Then why not go along to the Besom Closet taster day where you will receive a 30 minute session for £12 from a qualified practitioners. Call 01257 233097 to book.