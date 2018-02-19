The Guardian Recommends...

Five events to try over the coming days.

PAID: Around the Wood in 80 Minutes!, Brinscall, Saturday, February 25

St Ambrose Players are presenting Hobson's Choice

This is a timed treasure hunt/orienteering challenge family event with teams of five to eight. Each team will be given a different starting point and has to find their way around Brinscall woods to the finish line! This is aimed at ages five and over. Tickets are £5 per person (adults and children). Refreshments included. Visit https://www.facebook.com/wildwooddayslancs/ for more information.

PAID: Adlington Carnival Fashion Show, Adlington, Friday, February 23

There will be a ladies fashion show and pop-up shop at Adlington Community Centrein support of Guide Dogs for the Blind. ​Tickets are £5 and includes coffee or tea. From 7pm until 11pm.

FREE: Free Guided Ramble, Penwortham, Wednesday, February 21

Meet at the car park on Hill Road, Penwortham for this three to six mile long ramble in Hurst Grange Park. Takes around two to three hours. Starts at 10am prompt. Suitable footwear essential.

PAID: St Laurence’s Light Classics, Chorley, Sunday, February 25

Danielle Louise Thomas (soprano) is giving an afternoon recital at St Laurence’s Church. Tickets are £5, to include tea and cake following the recital.​ Children go free. Starts at 3pm.

Hobson’s Choice, Leyland, from Wednesday, February 21 until Satuday, February 24

St Ambrose Players are presenting this classic Lancashire family comedy, which is sure to delight young and old. It’s at St Ambrose Hall. Curtain up is 7.30pm.