Cinderella shall go to the Grand

With 21 years of panto magic under his belt, it’s about time producer Martin Dodd was awarded the key to the door at the Grand Theatre.

He’s worked with the venue for its seasonal special since 1996.

Their first venture was Cinderella - starring Catchphrase comedian and presenter Roy Walker and presenter Jenny Powell, and this Christmas the same classic fairytale is being retold with an all-star line up of JJ Hamblett from Union J and Gavin and Stacey actress Melanie Walters joining Grand favourite Steve Royle, who marks his 15th year in the show.

Martin said: “It’s been a 21-year love affair with this magnificent theatre, that really is one of the jewels in this country’s theatre stock. It is the perfect place to watch a show.”

CINDERELLA

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Until January 7

01253 290190