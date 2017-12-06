Dave to make a powerful point

Dave Gorman, the man behind Dave TV’s hit show Modern Life Is Goodish as well as Are You Dave Gorman? and Googlewhack Adventure, is back on the road later next year with a new and hilarious live show, With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint.

Dave will be appearing at Preston Guild Hall on October 18 and tickets are on sale now.

As the title suggests, he’s bringing his laptop and projector screen with him so expect the ‘King of Powerpoint comedy’ (Guardian) to have more detailed analysis of those parts of life you’ve never stopped to think about before...hey, not all heroes wear capes.

Tickets cost £29 and can be purchased via the Box Office on 01772 804444, online at prestonguildhall.co.uk and via selected ticket websites.