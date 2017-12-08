Donate extra panto ticket for the needy

Blackpool’s Grand Theatre is asking panto-goers to buy an extra ticket at a special rate, which will then be donated to local groups in need.

Marketing manager Andrew Howard said the ‘Magic and Sparkle’ tickets would give audiences the chance to ‘think in these hard times of others that might not be as fortunate as themselves’.

He added:” Personally, having seen young people get so emotional at the experience of seeing live performers, many thinking it was a huge TV screen they were going to be looking at, it brings home how important it is what we do and the experience and feelings young people go away with.”

The theatre said its aim is to ‘help improve literacy, numeracy, and confidence’, and said more than 52 schools and 10,000 schoolchildren visited last year to see a show.