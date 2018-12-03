Preston's Continental to stage explosive one-woman show about suffragette’s struggles

An explosive one-woman show, told through the eyes of Preston suffragette Edith Rigby and celebrating the centenary of women first winning the right to vote, is set to take to the stage at the city’s Continental on Wednesday.

Edith Rigby, a mild-mannered doctor’s wife, had a secret identity – arsonist, bomber and militant suffragette.

Woman On Fire takes you into the blistering core of the UK suffrage movement – from Preston to Manchester, London to Glasgow and back.

Terrorist or impassioned freedom fighter?

This dynamic solo performance by Claire Moore lets you decide.

Woman on Fire is an original play by the highly-acclaimed Certain Curtain Theatre which sheds light on suffragette history and the mystery that is Edith Rigby.

Overshadowed by the more vociferous Pankhurst women, Edith nursed a quiet fire of anger at a political system that denied women their most basic human right – the right to be treated as citizens in their own land – by denying them the right to vote.

The play is “by turns, funny, sad, tense and outrageous and aims to separate the myth from the truth, to leave you amazed...and moved...and asks: How far you will go for what you believe in?”

The play starts at 7.30pm and is followed by optional Q&A with writer/director and performer.

Recommended for ages 14 +.

Tickets are £12 or £10 concessions – available from See Tickets, WeGotTickets & Skiddle and from The Continental bar (01772 499 425).