Talented young skaters promise a wizard of a festive extravaganza

Prepare to be amazed by a cast of talented young skaters who are set to bring the story of the Wizard of Oz to life.

Wizard of Oz on Ice will be staged by 65 skaters from Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association (BIDCA) at the Pleasure Beach Arena on Sunday.

Scripted by Simon Davies, the audience will join Dorothy as she is whisked away to the land of Oz.

Guided by Glinda the Good Witch and with a little help from her friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, Scarecrow and, of course, her faithful dog Toto, they follow the yellow brick road in their quest to defeat the Wicked Witch of the West and return Dorothy back to her home.

Now in its 78th year, the children’s Christmas ice show hopes to build on previous successes such as last year’s Alice in Wonderland on Ice, which played to sell out audiences.

The skaters, aged from four to 18, have been rehearsing since September under the experienced guidance of professional coach and former Hot Ice star, director and choreographer David Walsingham.

He said: “The cast has worked so hard this year, I’m very proud.

“Past cast members have gone on to appear in Hot Ice, have skated in shows around the world, and have even become household names, such as Dancing on Ice’s Dan Whiston.”

The show is running for eight performances, starting on Sunday and finishing on Tuesday, December 27.

WIZARD OF OZ

Pleasure Beach Arena

Sunday, 2.30pm. Running until Dec 27. Call: 0871 222 9090