Tubbies say Eh-oh to friends on stage at Palace Theatre Manchester

TELETUBBIES LIVE, Palace Theatre, Manchester



They’re the warm and friendly characters who love to give ‘big hugs’ and now the Teletubbies are touring the country to delight little ones with their new stage show.

On screens for 20 years, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po want to make new friends in Tellytubbyland, and with the help of host Sam they capture toddlers’ imaginations with songs and fun.

The Teletubbies and Sam teach some cute dances to their new-found friends and cause chaos making Tubbytoast before the Sun Baby arrives to herald the end of the show.

At 20 months, my little one was captivated by these larger-than-life versions of her TV pals, although she was a little unsure at first.

Let’s face it, a theatre is a very strange environment - big, dark and full of strange people, sights and sounds, but she soon warmed up to the experience as the show went on.

At just 75 minutes long, including interval, the show makes for a perfect first outing to the theatre.

·Teletubbies Live comes to Preston’s Charter Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday, April 11 and 12. Call 01772 80 44 44 to book.