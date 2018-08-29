Things to do (Aug 31 - Sept 3)

It's the last weekend before the new school year starts, so why not get out and try one of these events.

There will be a wide range of chocolate-themed stalls including: chocolate sprinkled meat pies, chocolate pizza, chocolate churros, chocolate truffles, chocolate cookies, chocolate ice cream, chocolate fudge, chocolate puddings, chocolate fountaFREE: Chocolate Festival, Accrington, Saturday, September 1in, and more. Guests will be able to sample more goodies and browse handmade stalls by venturing inside The Ballroom, with a Chocolate Gin speciality being served. It’s being held inside and outside Accrington Town Hall from 10am until 4pm. For more details visit www.amazingaccrington.co.uk

Accrington town centre hosts its very first Chocolate Festival

PAID: Classics at Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Sunday, September 2

With plenty to keep the whole family at full throttle, there’ll be trade stands and auto jumble for the avid aficionado in the family, while the more ‘backseat driver’ can sit back and enjoy full arena displays and commentary. Photo-opportunities and chatting with other enthusiasts are popular at these friendly events, as is bringing your own classic if you have one to exhibit. Open from 10am until 4pm. Tickets are £7 adults, £2.50 children. Visit www.hoghtontower.co.uk for more details.

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, September 2

September already, but that means it is time for your monthly serving of hot and funky jazz, courtesy of local legends Free Parking. Harold Salisbury is the glue that holds the four-piece together, along with Paul Burgess on drums, Norm Helm on bass and Keith Ashcroft on guitars. It’s all being brewed at The Ferret on Fylde Road, Preston. The music starts at around 9pm and admission is just £3. Get the last of your summer funk on with these masters of modern jazz. Call 01772 200017 for more details.

Experience history and horsepower at Classics at Hoghton Tower

FREE: Blackpool Illuminations and Lightpool, Blackpool, from Friday, August 31 until Sunday, November 4

Have you seen them? The sort of spectacle that everyone should see at least once, Blackpool Illuminations enthral millions of visitors every year. The greatest free light show on earth has been a major part of Blackpool’s attraction since 1879 when they were described as ‘Artificial Sunshine’.The annual Festival of Light compliments the traditional Illuminations with a contemporary look at the concept of light and art working together to create entertainment.

FREE: St Annes Interntional Kite Festival, St Annes, from Friday, August 31 until Sunday, September 2

The festival will feature single line kites of all shapes and sizes, including a massive 30 metre long inflatable Octopus, flying cows, dogs and even hippos. Plus two-line and four-line stunt kites. New this year is Oscar the world’s largest teddy bear. Open 7pm until 10pm on Friday, and 11am until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Catch the displays on North Promenade in St Annes. For more information visit http://www.stanneskitefestival.co.uk/

The Halton Centre in Lancaster is hosting the Halton Fun Day

PAID: Awesome Autumn, Silverdale, from Saturday, September 1 until Sunday, September 30

Bring your team and take part in this self-led family trail to discover more about autumn at Leighton Moss. This is a drop-in event at the nature reserve at Silverdale, between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Normal admission charges of £7 for adults and £3.50 for children (first child goes free, as do the under fives) apply to non-members of the RSPB. For more information call 01524 701601 or visit www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/leighton-moss

FREE: Halton Fun Day, Lancaster, Saturday, September 1

Halton Community Centre are having a fun day on the field to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the opening of the centre. There will be bouncy castles, craft and community stalls and some fairground sidestalls, a fun dog show, henna painting, coconut shy, music, bar, food stalls and much more. Some of their user groups will be giving demonstrations e.g. Samba Espirito Drummers, Tae Kwan Do, and exercise classes. It runs from 11am until 6pm. For more information visit http://www.haltoncentre.org/events-timetable/halton-fun-day/

Morecambe will come alive as the Vintage By the Sea Festival kicks off

FREE: Vintage By the Sea Festival, Morecambe, Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2

The award winning Vintage by the Sea Festival returns to Morecambe to celebrate the brilliance of 20th century design, fashion, vehicles and entertainment. Experience live music, classic cars, street theatre, workshops, marketplace and crafts, heritage buses, vintage fairground and pop-up dance. Admission to the festival is free, though there may be a charge to attend some music events. For more details visit https://www.vintagefestival.co.uk/about/

FREE: Moor Park Get Together, Preston, Sunday, September 2

A free, family and community get together at Moor Park. Runs from 11am until 2pm. Various clubs and organisations will be on hand with activities for you and all the family to try, including Preston Panthers - multi activity games; Family First Fitness - play activities; Red Rose Olympic Cycling Club - cycling activities; Preston Table Tennis Association - table tennis, and many more. Although a free event, registration will be required on arrival. Fast Track tickets available from skiddle.com

FREE: Lytham St Annes Lifeboat Day, Lytham, Sunday, September 2

Lytham St Annes Lifeboat Day is a family fun day with something for all the family. Enjoy live entertainment plus all the usual stalls, lifeboat tours, barbecue, cafe and more. The Sea Rescue Charity’s Lifeboats and Boathouse opens to the public to view. Make a date, go along and enjoy yourself, meet the volunteer crew and help save lives by supporting the RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea. Open from 11am until 4pm at the Lifeboat House on St Annes Promenade, by the YMCA swimming pool.

Families will be sure to enjoy the Lytham St Annes Lifeboat Day

PAID: Monday Walk Around Garstang, Garstang, Monday, September 3

A monthly walk, on a Monday, using different routes from Garstang. The walk is graded as moderate, which means uneven ground, fields, lanes and tracks with some moderate slopes, and expect stiles/livestock. Suitable clothing and footwear is essential. For more information head to the Visit Garstang Centre on Cherestanc Square, where the walks start from at 10.30am. The walk is expected to finish by about 2pm. Admission is £3.50 or £2.50 for concessions. You can also call the Visit Garstang Centre for further details on 01995 602125.

FREE: Burscough Wharf Artisan Market, Burscough, Sunday, September 2

Nestling in the heart of Burscough, the pretty cobbled courtyard known as “ Burscough Wharf “ will hold a regular artisan markets throughout the rest of the year. Find small independent businesses offering locally produced food, plus arts and crafts. Dog friendly, free entry and free parking. The first one on Saturday is open from 9am until 4pm.

PAID: Fleetwood Folk & Blues Festival, Fleetwood, from Friday, August 31 to Sunday, September 2

Fleetwood Folk & Blues Festival, held from tonight until Sunday, takes you to the Marine Hall, using all three rooms, and nearby venues, The Mount, North Euston Hotel, Fleetwood Museum and The Bug. You can expect three days of community based quality live music - by the people for the people... Artists like Bernard Wrigley, Steve Canavan, Anthony John Clarke, The Jon Palmer Band, Chloe Rose Moyle and Sweet Suzi and John Carroll are all included in the line-up, along with events like Open Mic and crafts and singarounds. For more information visit www.fleetwoodfolkandblues.com/

PAID: Fossil Hunt, Clitheroe, Saturday, September 1

Salthill at Clitheroe is a marine carboniferious site full of fossil crinoids, as well rarer blastoids. It makes for a fantastic site for family fossil hunting. This event on Saturday is suitable for children aged five and above, and all children must be accompanied by a paying adult. High visibility vests or jackets are essential. Tickets must be bought in advance. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fossil-hunt-salthill-clitheroe-lancashire-tickets-41864129739?aff=efbevent

FREE: Buckshaw Village Big Picnic, Buckshaw Village, Sunday, September 2

Buckshaw Village Church is hosting a Buckshaw Village Big Picnic, where anyone in the village can go along, take food, a picnic blanket and games. The church may even take a barbecue if allowed. It’s taking place on Sunday from 12.30pm, and is a great way to get together with friends and catch up with people who maybe you’ve not seen for ages.

Head to Garstang for the Monday Walk Around Garstang

There's lots of offer at the Burscough Wharf Artisan Market

Salthill in Clitheroe is the site for a family Fossil Hunt