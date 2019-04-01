Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (April 3 - 9, 2019)

There's a few different events happening in the region over the coming days.

FREE: Food Tasting Weekend, Chorley, Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7

All sorts of foods and drink will be available at the Food Tasting Weekend

Pop along to the foods shops in Heskin Hall Shopping Village to sample some of Lancashire’s best food and drink. There will be gin, wine, cheeses, meat, fish, chutneys, coffee, chocolate and much more on offer. Open from 10am until 7pm on Saturday and 10.30am until 4.30pm on Sunday. For more information visit http://www.heskinhallshoppingvillage.co.uk/

FREE: Stewart Whillis’s Clock Workshop, Leyland, Saturday, April 6

Head to South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre for Stewart Whillis: Clock Workshop, followed by The Story of Big Ben. All welcome. Starts 10.30am. For more details call 01772 422041.

PAID: An Evening with Robin Siegar, Chorley, Sunday, April 7

Robin Sieger is at Chorley Golf Club for an evening that is guaranteed to be informative, inspirational and entertaining. Starts 5pm. Tickets £26 adults; £16 juniors (includes hot pot supper).

FREE: Chorley Paintbox Art Exhibition, Chorley, from Friday, April 5 until Sunday, April 28

This exhibition showcases Paintbox’s artistic ability using a wide range of medium and subject matter. Open from 12pm until 3.30pm at Astley Park Farmhouse.

PAID: Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre - Superheroes, Chorley, Friday, April 5

​​Sock! Pow! Wham! The award-winning Socks are back with their 10th new show of songs, sketches, socks and violence. Catch them at Chorley Little Theatre from 8pm.