Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Aug 15 - 21)

Here's a few events happening in the area over the coming days:

PAID: Inspire Youth Zone Pride Day, Chorley, Saturday, August 18

There's pond dipping and a mini-beast hunt at Longton Brickcroft

Inspire Youth Zone in Chorley are throwing an all-day party to celebrate Pride Day in the UK. The event encourages everyone who visits Inspire to be proud of themselves and who they are, promoting self-confidence throughout all the members. Expect inflatables, games, temporary tattoos, glitter hair and more. Juniors aged eight to 12 welcome between 11am and 3pm, and seniors aged 13 to 19 welcome between 4pm and 10pm.

PAID: Chorley and District Gardening Society, Chorley, Tuesday, August 21

This weeks session is on Seeds, with speaker, Diane Clement, director of The Seed Exchange for the Alpine Garden Society. At Chorley Cricket Club from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

PAID: Medieval Banquet Night, Chorley, Saturday, August 18

Join King Arthur and his royal court for a night of medieval merriment and revelry. ​At Best Western Park Hall Hotel and Leisure Club from 7.30pm. Visit lavenderhotels.co.uk/all-events to book.

PAID: Pinocchio, Leyland, Monday, August 20

This musical show from The Storytellers Theatre Company is bright, colourful and full to the brim with toe tapping action. Catch it at 12pm and 2.30pm near the Miniature Railway Buildings on Worden Park. Tickets £7.50.

PAID: Longton Brickcroft Pond Dipping and Mini Beast Hunt, Longton, Thursday, August 16

Search for insects and creepy crawlies at Longton Brickcroft. All equipment provided. Dress appropriately. £2 per child. Booking essential - call 01772 625625.