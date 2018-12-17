Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Dec 19 - 24, 2018)

Here's a handful of events happening in the region over the coming days:

PAID: Kid’s Christmas Crafternoon Tea, Chorley, Saturday, December 22

Enjoy Carols with the Silver Bell Band

Noah’s Ark Kitchen and Deli is where your little folk can design their very own Christmas stocking ready for the big day. Using a variety of materials, techniques and skills, the mini-makers will produce their very own creation which can be used year after year. Suitable for all ages (skills and techniques matched to age). Tickets: £12 per child for the craft making and afternoon tea. Booking is essential.

PAID: Carols with Chorley Silver Band, Chorley, Sunday, December 23

Sing carols with accompaniment from the Chorley Silver Band is taking place at the Living Waters Church on Bolton Street from 9am until 10am. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

PAID: Christmas Concert with Intrada Brass, Chorley, Saturday, December 22

Head to David Lloyd's Chorley for Treasure Island

Chorley Choral Society’s annual concert with Intrada Brass featuring both traditional and modern carols and popular Christmas music. ​Tickets £12. At Chorley Town Hall from 7.30pm.

FREE: Saturday Christmas Club, Chorley, Saturday, December 22

Have some festive fun with Chorley Library in the run up to Christmas. Write some Christmas poems and even make a Christmas card to take home. From 2.30pm until 3pm.

PAID: Treasure Island, Chorley, Saturday, December 22

Why not pop along to David Lloyd Chorley’s very first Christmas panto. Tickets available at reception for only £7 per person. Starts at 12.30pm at the Health Club on Millennium Way. Not one to be missed!