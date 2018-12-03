Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Dec 5 - 11)

Here's the pick of events happening in the region over the coming days:

PAID: Black & Gold, Chorley, Saturday, December 8

Chorley's Winter Wonderland is open daily from Saturday, December 8

Chorley Town Hall is the next stop for 10 piece soul and Motown Chorley outfit Black & Gold. With a new vocal line-up and a fresh set list packed, as always, with classics from the Motown era mixed with contemporary gems and a few Northern Soul favourites thrown in for good measure, this well drilled band promise to get you on your feet. Doors open at 8pm, tickets £10 online at www.eventbrite.co.uk

FREE: Winter Wonderland, Chorley, from Saturday, December 8 until Sunday, January 6

Chorley’s very-own Winter Wonderland includes something for everyone, and is open daily. Visit checkoutchorley.com/christmas for more information.

PAID: Festive Brass, Chorley, Sunday, December 9

Leyland Brass is holding a Festive Concert

Join the brilliant Leyland Band to herald the start of the festive season with a joyous concert of Christmas favourites in brass. From 2pm at Chorley Town Hall. Tickets range from £8 to £12. To book call 01772 813895.

PAID: Can’t Draw Club, Chorley, Friday, December 7

Two solid hours of creative play through drawing, for grown-ups, focussing heavily on fun and celebrating unique drawing styles. Admission: £6 (includes materials). From 10am until 12pm at Ebb and Flo Bookshop.

FREE: Longton Village Christmas Market, Longton, Friday, December 7

Head to St Andrews Church Hall for the Longton Village Christmas Market

Takes place at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Liverpool Road, Longton from 9am until 1pm. Stalls run by local businesses, residents and community groups. Refreshments on sale.