Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Feb 6 - 12, 2019)

There's a great range of events happening over the coming days:

Chorley Food and Craft Market, Chorley, Saturday, February 9

There's a Harry Potter Party at Coppull Library

Chorley is famous for its markets, which date back to 1498. This Food and Craft Market runs along Fazakerley Street, a tree-lined pedestrianised area in the heart of the town centre, from 9am until 4pm, on the second Saturday of each month. The stalls will consist of locally produced goods including cakes, preserves, meat and hand finished crafts.

PAID: Romance in Brass, Chorley, Sunday, February 10

Ahead of Valentines Day, join the fantastic Leyland Band and special guests, the wonderful University of Central Lancashire Chamber Choir for an afternoon of beautiful music. At Chorley Town Hall from 2pm.

FREE: Harry Potter Party, Coppull, Saturday, February 9

Join the folk at Coppull Library for a magical morning of games, potions and spells. Wizards of all ages welcome. Muggles can come too. Runs from 10am until 12pm. Admission is free, but advance booking required.

PAID: Parklands Curry and Quiz, Chorley, Thursday, February 7

Curry and quiz night to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. Admission £5 per person in teams of up to six and a curry meal is included. Email ngreaves@parklandsacademy.co.uk

FREE: Craft and Chat, Leyland, Friday, February 8

Leyland Library hold a friendly group for craft, chat and a cuppa. Everyone is welcome to this weekly event – learn a new skill or share your skills with others.From 2pm until 4pm - admission free.