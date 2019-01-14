Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Jan 16 - 22, 2019)

Here's a handful of events happening in the region over the coming days:

PAID: Group Sewcial, Chorley, Monday, January 21

Group Sewcial is an event for friends, family, individuals to go along to The Sewing Teacher in Chorley and enjoy some creative time. You will make small craft projects with materials provided where possible. Suitable for anyone with at least basic knowledge. Class limited to four per session, but it runs once a month from 10am until 12pm on Mondays. Cost is £20. Visit www.facebook.com/thesewingteacherchorley/ to book.

PAID: New Year Brass, Leyland, Thursday, January 17

Herald in the New Year with a feast of brilliant music to suit all tastes performed by the Leyland Band under musical director Thomas Wyss. It’s at St Andrew’s Church, Leyland from 8pm. Tickets are £10.

FREE: Craft Fair, Chorley, Sunday, January 20

Head to Heskin Hall in Chorley for this handmade and craft fair. You can grab yourself personalised items, bags, soaps, homeware, jewelry , honey, art, hand knitted and more. Open 11am until 4pm. Admission free.

PAID: Kizomba Workshop, Bamber Bridge, Sunday, January 20

Kizomba workshop with Karen Denman and Tracy Pilling at Bamber Bridge County and Catholic Club. Two workshops - 7.30pm and 8.45pm, followed by social dance at 9.30pm.

PAID: Guided Trail Run, Samlesbury, Saturday, January 19

A Brockholes Nature Reserve Guided Trail Run is perfect for anyone who’s keen to start trail running or looking to progress from a 5k. Meet at 10am at floating Visitor Village. Tickets are £12.50.