Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Jan 23 - 29, 2019)

Here's a handful of events happening in the region over the coming days:

PAID: Leyland in Tune, Leyland, Monday, January 28

The Leyland in Tune monthly concerts are usually held on the fourth Monday of the month and the first concert of 2019 features guest keyboard player Tony Stace, who is one of the top keyboard players in the UK and will perform a range of music for your delight. Tickets are £5 and you can pay on the door from 6.45pm. Event starts at 7.30pm. It is taking place Midge Hall Methodist Church, Longmeanygate, Leyland.

PAID: Quiz Night at the Library, Chorley, Thursday, January 24

Head down to Chorley Library for their quiz night. Take your own teams (max six people) or even go by yourself and they will team you up. From 7pm.​ Admission £5 (includes buffet).

FREE: Free Guided Ramble, Walton-le-Dale, Wednesday, January 23

Meet at 10am prompt for this guided ramble along the Tram Road. Part at the Capital Centre, Walton-le-Dale, and gather near Vue Cinema. Suitable footwear and clothing recommended.

FREE: The History and Enjoyment of the Cumberland Coast Railway, Leyland, Saturday, January 26

This is an illustrated talk by Michael Jackson at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre. Starts at 11am in the museum exhibition room.

PAID: Desire Burns Murder Mystery, Hoghton, Saturday, January 26

This Burn Night Murder Mystery event includes a two-course meal. Meal is served at 6pm sharp and Murder Mystery begins at 7pm. It’s at Hoghton Tower and tickets are £32.