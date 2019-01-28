Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Jan 30 - Feb 5, 2019)

We Are One are performing at the Musical Charity Event
We Are One are performing at the Musical Charity Event
Share this article

There's some great events taking place in the region over the coming days.

PAID: Family Bushcraft Challenge, Brinscall, Saturday, February 2

​Can your family complete all the tasks in the Wildwood Days bushcraft challenge event at Brinscall Woods? You’ll be building dens, whittling, learning knots, starting a fire and putting up a tarp and more. Admission is £7 per person, with children under three going free. Activities are aimed at ages seven and above. Book tickets at www.wildwooddays.co.uk/events/

PAID: Musical Charity Event, Leyland, Friday, February 1

This is a fundraising event for the High Five charity, which is based in Chorley. There will be plenty of musical talent on show - including We Are One. It’s at Leyland & Farington Social Club from 7.30pm. Tickets are £3.

FREE: Singing for Wellbeing, Chorley, Tuesday, February 5

A creative workshop approach to singing at Galloway’s Centre, Chorley​. Every Tuesday from 1.30pm until 3pm. Session is delivered by Life Long Song. Call 01257 276178 for more information.

FREE: Shoes for the People: Clog Making in Leyland, Leyland, Saturday, February 2

Shoes for the People: Clog Making in Leyland is an illustrated talk by Michael Jackson. It starts at 11am at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre. For more information call 01772 422041.

PAID: Dance Classes for Adults, Chorley, Tuesday, February 5

Every Tuesday evening at Chorley Masonic Hall. Ballroom Classes 7.30pm. Sequence Classes 8.15pm. Social Dancing 9pm -11pm. Contact bill@reedersdance.co.uk ​ or 07803 690549​.