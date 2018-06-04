Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (June 6 - 12)

There's a good range of events happening over the coming days. Take you pick:

PAID: Medieval Banquet Night, Chorley, Saturday, June 9

The Harmony Hub is the venue for an Angel Workshop

Join King Arthur and his royal court for a night of medieval merriment and revelry. Set in an authentic Barional Hall dating back to 966AD you’ll spend the night in true Round Table style tucking into a medieval feast washed down with goblets of wine, ale or cider, whilst being entertained by minstrels, jesters, fire-eaters and magicians. It’s at Best Western Park Hall Hotel, Charnock Richard, Chorley from 7pm. Tickets: £39.95.

FREE: A Taste of Chorley, Chorley, Saturday, June 9

Treat your taste buds and quench your thirst for local produce at this fantastic food and drink showcase. Get some top tips from local chefs and much more. Find it on Fazakerley Street from 11am until 4pm.

PAID: Angel Workshop, Chorley, Sunday, June 10

The unique angel workshop is over two days - this Sunday and Sunday, July 17. You will learn more about angels, participate in meditation and embark on a spiritual path. Course is £65 and takes place at The Harmony Hub.

FREE: Euxton Primrose Hill PTFA Car Boot Sale, Chorley, Sunday, June 10

Grab a bargain at the Euxton Primrose Hill School PTFA Car Boot sale. Lots of toys, books and children’s clothes available as well as all your typical car boot bargains. Open from 10am until 12pm.

FREE: Hurst Grange Park Ramble, Penwortham, Wednesday, June 6

Enjoy a free three to six mile ramble through Hurst Grange Park. Meet at Hill Road car park in Penwortham for a 10am prompt start. Suitable footwear and clothing is essential.