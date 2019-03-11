Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (March 13 - 19, 2019)

There's some interesting events happening across the region:

PAID: Hansel and Gretel, Hoghton, Saturday, March 16

Why not try your hand at dry stone walling?

The classic fairy tale gets a 21st century dance makeover from Uchenna Dance. Our two heroes find themselves lost in a big city, overwhelmed by the sights, sounds and smells. Together the brave duo must outwit the adults to find their way back to their family in a show where kids are number one. Presented at St Joseph’s Parish Hall, Hoghton at 5pm. Tickets are £10 adults; £6.50 children under 18. Call 07795 322761 to book.

PAID: Dry Stone Walling Workshop, Brinscall, Friday, March 1

This workshop is aimed at adults who would like to learn this skill and gain some practical experience of walling. Tickets £35. Held at Wildwood Days. Book at http://wildwooddays.co.uk/

FREE: Messy Church, Charnock Richard, Saturday, March 16

Families are invited to try a variety of creative and crafty activities at Messy Church. Held at the Old School Community Centre from 4.30pm until 6pm, the event is free and food provided is free.

FREE: Chorley & District Gardening Society, Chorley, Tuesday, March 19

This month’s speaker is Tom Atwood, owner of Halecat Plants (Nursery) In Grange-over-Sands, talking about gardening trends/failsafe gardening. At Chorley Cricket Club from 7.30pm.

FREE: Big and Little Trains Show, Parbold, Saturday, March 16

The big and little train show is being held at Parbold Library from 9am until 12pm. Miniature buildings and trains set the scene. Bring along your friends and family to this magical event.