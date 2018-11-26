Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Nov 28 - Dec 4)

There's lots of Christmas events happening over the coming days:

FREE: St Catherine’s Christmas Festival Weekend, Lostock Hall, Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2

Open from 11am until 3pm on both days at St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall, you can expect seasonal stalls, live entertainment, games, Santa’s Grotto, ice rink, food, craft fair, fairground rides and more. Admission to the event is free, though some rides may have a small charge. For more information and the latest updates, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk

PAID: Christmas Concert, Leyland, Tuesday, December 4

South Ribble Concert Band presents a Christmas Concert in aid of CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young). Takes place at Leyland and Farington Social Club from 7.30pm. Tickets are £5 and children go free. Call 01772 748843.

PAID: Santa Express, Chorley, from Saturday, December 1 until Sunday, December 23

The Santa Express is back to take you on a magical trip to meet Santa at Astley Hall. Children will receive a Christmas gift from Santa when they arrive. Booking required.

FREE: Big and Little Christmas Show, Chorley, Saturday, December 1

Chorley and District Model Railway club will be appearing at Hollinshead St URC Christmas Fete with their annual Christmas show. Doors are open from 10am until 2pm.

Brothers of Charity Christmas Market, Leyland, Sunday, December 1

Brothers of Charity are holding a Christmas Market at the Walled Garden on Worden Park, Leyland, from 11am until 3pm. A festive event for all the family to enjoy.