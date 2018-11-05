Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Nov 7 - 13)

There's a real mixed bag of events happening over the coming days in Chorley and South Ribble.

FREE: Reflection and Remembrance, Chorley, Sunday, November 11

Diggers and Dirt is a family fun morning organised by Wildwood Days

Astley Hall was donated as a war memorial in 1922 by Sir Reginald Arthur Tatton. After the two minute silence at 11.02am, head inside Astley Hall to reflect on and remember those we lost. Chorley 100 will open at 11.02am, and there will be a musical performance on the stage within the Garden of Reflection. Children can find out more as part of a specially made trail and there will also be WWI object handling sessions.

PAID: WW1 Armistice Centenary Concert, Adlington, Friday, November 9

The Mayor and Mayoress of Adlington are presenting this concert, featuring Rivington and Adlington Brass Band and The Harmony Singers, at St Paul’s Church. Starts 7.30pm. Tickets: £5.

FREE: Crafty Christmas Market, Hoghton, Saturday, November 10

A Healthy Walk starts and ends at Eccleston Library

Taking place at Trinity Methodist Church in Hoghton. There will be stalls selling unique, hand-crafted goods at affordable prices, Santa’s Grotto (£1.50), children’s craft room and more. From 10am.

PAID: Diggers and Dirt, Brinscall, Friday, November 9

Wildwood Days at Lodge Bank do different things each week but it’s basically a child-led woodland exploration and outdoor activities. This session they will be getting dirty constructing and demolishing. Admission £6.

FREE: A Healthy Walk, Eccleston, Monday, November 12

A free guided walk of about an hour, starting from Eccleston Library, and returning after for tea or coffee. A health walk is a purposeful, brisk walk undertaken on a regular basis. Starts at 10.30am.