Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Oct 10 -16)

There's a few interesting events happening in the region over the coming days:

FREE: Fantasy and Fairy Event, Buckshaw Village, Sunday, October 14

For the Love of the Game is being presented at Chorley Little Theatre

Let your inner child out for the afternoon and take the family along with you to meet characters. You can also pose for photos, browse a range of themed stalls, face painting, glitter tattoos, children’s crafts and get involved with sand art. Meet Freyja Faery and try fairy dancing. Fancy dress encouranged. Admission is free. Runs from 1.30pm until 5.30pm at Buckshaw Village Community Centre.

PAID: For the Love of the Game, Chorley, from Monday, October 15 until Saturday, October 20

The premier of this play about rugby, based on true life events and set in Wigan, as depicted in the book by David Hinchcliffe.​ ​Presented at Chorley Little Theatre.

FREE: Meet the Author: Nick Oldham, Adlington, Monday, October 15

Retired police inspector and local author, Nick Oldham, reveals his experiences during his time in the Lancashire police force.​ ​Booking required for this event at Adlington Library. From 2pm.

FREE: Balderstone Guided Ramble, Balderstone, Wednesday, October 10

Meet adjacent to the Myerscough Pub for this free guided ramble. Starts at 10am prompt. Suitable clothing and footwear recommended. Note - do no use pub car park.

FREE: Scribble Saturday, Chorley, Saturday, October 13

Head to Decolalia for some drawing fun and make your marks together as a family. A Big Draw Festival drop-in session where kids and their adults can doodle, scribble, design and sketch together. From 10am until 2pm.