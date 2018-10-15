Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Oct 17 - 23)

There's some great events happening in the region over the coming days:

FREE: Awesome Autumn Adventures, Chorley, from Saturday, October 20 until Sunday, November 11

Survival skills is just one of the activities on offer at Anderton Centre Adventure Club

Autumn is quite simply awesome in Astley Park, Chorley, with lots of places to explore on crunchy welly walks, colourful trees lining the cycling routes, lots of ghostly goings-on for Halloween and much more. With all this waiting for you, make sure you check out Chorley and don’t forget to share your awesome autumn photos by using #checkoutchorley on social media.

PAID: Anderton Centre Adventure Club, Chorley, Monday, October 22 until Friday, October 26

The Anderton Centre’s Adventure Club takes an autumn twist with three themed days exploring the great outdoors in the heart of Rivington, Chorley.

FREE: Health Walk, Leyland, Thursday, October 18

Enjoy a health walk in Moss Side. Meet at Moss Side Rugby Pitches, at the end of Moss Side Way for a prompt 1pm start. Suitable footwear and clothing is recommended. Walking for health is a great way to keep fit.

FREE: St Laurence’s Table Top Sale, Chorley, Saturday, October 20

Go along and enjoy finding a bargain or two at St Laurence’s Table Top Sale. ​The refectory will be open for refreshments​. Runs from 11am until 2pm at St Laurence’s Church.

FREE: October Coffee Morning, Chorley, Saturday, October 20

The Community Centre Trust will be holding a Coffee Morning between 10am and 12pm at the Old School on Charter Lane.​ ​There will be tea, coffee, cakes, bingo, a raffle and a book exchange.