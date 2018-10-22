Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Oct 24 - 31)

There lots of Halloween events and other activities around the region:

FREE AND PAID: Ghastly Astley Hall, Chorley, from Saturday, October 27 until Wednesday, October 31

Riddle of the Runes is an event happening at Chorley Library

The magnificent historic Grade 1 listed building will be playing host to some ghastly goings on with stories of its spooky past, creepy characters and even plague, potions and pestilence. With a spooky series of activities on offer over at Ghastly Astley Hall, you’ll feel ghoulish if you miss out. For more information about the events going on, visit http://astleypark.co.uk/events/

PAID: Tramp2Lean Leyland Halloween Event, Leyland, until Wednesday, October 31

Tramp2Lean are hosting a big Halloween event which is super cheap to bring families together. Try pumpkin picking, carving, bounce, spooked house and face paint all for £10 each. Parents free.

FREE: Spooky Stories Party, Chorley, Monday, October 29

All your favourite spooky stories will be brought to life at Chorley Library with this family friendly Halloween Party. ​All children must be accompanied by an adult. From 5pm until 6.30pm.

FREE: People and Places Art Exhibition, Chorley, until Monday, October 29

Visit Astley Farmhouse Gallery to see an exhibition of Northwest landscapes, painted in oil, and digital drawings of North West people. Open Monday, Wednesday and Fridays 10am until 4pm.

FREE: Riddle of the Runes, Chorley, Friday, October 26

Calling all young shield-maidens and Viking warriors - Chorley Library need you to release your inner Viking sleuth and come and solve their Riddle of the Runes. Runs from 10am until 4pm.