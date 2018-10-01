Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Oct 3 - 9)

There's a good range of events happening in the region over the coming days

PAID: Chorley Live, Chorley, Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7

Make sure you grab a wristband for Chorley Live

The entertainment event of the year is back and it promises to be another fantastic weekend of live entertainment. ​Chorley Council organises the event alongside the Creative Network and will be taking over 30 venues each night from 7pm with performances on the hour at 7pm, 8pm, 9pm and 10pm. Entry is via a £5 wristband – that gets you in every venue over both nights – under 12s are free.

FREE: Chorley 6 Hours Road Race, Chorley, Saturday, October 6

Head to Astley Park to watch some of the UK’s best men/ladies runners for the yearly challenge at the UK/European ranking event. From 10am until 4pm. For more information 01257 415632.

FREE: Model Making and Fun Palace, Clayton Green and Leyland, Saturday, October 6

Chorley & District Model Railway Club are joining with Clayton Green and Leyland Libraries on their fun day to make models. ​Runs from 9am until 4pm.

FREE: Introduction to Astronomy, Adlington, Tuesday, October 9

Take a journey from the solar system, to the stars, to distant galaxies and beyond. ​At Adlington Library from 10am until 12pm. A free event for adults over 19 - booking required.

FREE: Longton Village Market, Longton, Friday, October 5

Takes place every first Friday of the month at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Liverpool Road, Longton. Runs from 9am until 1pm. Stalls run by local businesses, residents and community groups. Refreshments on sale.