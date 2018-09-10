Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Sept 12 - 18)

Here's a few events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming days:

PAID: The Merry Wives of Windsor, Chorley, Wednesday, September 12

The Merry Wives of Windsor is a live broadcast from the Royal Shakespeare Company on to Chorley Little Theatre’s cinema screen. Down on his luck in the suburbs, John Falstaff plans to hustle his way to a comfortable retirement by seducing the wives of two wealthy men. Tickets are £10 (Season Ticket holders £8). Starts at 7pm. To book visit the www.chorleylittletheatre.com

PAID: Chorley Silver Band, Chorley, Saturday, September 15

Go along and listen to The Chorley Silver Band playing in St Laurence’s Church. ​The refectory will also be open for refreshments. Runs from 11am until 1pm, in St Laurence’s Church.

FREE: Family Fun Day, Brinscall, Saturday, September 15

Family fun day and rounders tournament to raise money for Brinscall Cricket Club. ​Runs from 12pm until 4pm with rounders to start at 1pm and the final at 4pm. Also have bouncy castles, an inflatable slide and more.

PAID: Mayor’s Charity Lancashire Night, Chorley, Saturday, September 15

Join the Mayor of Chorley for an evening of northern humour and sing-a-long entertainment. ​At Chorley Town Hall from 7pm. Tickets are £14, including hot pot supper. Call 01257 515113 to book.

FREE: Library Coffee Morning, Chorley, Saturday, September 15

Relax with a coffee and a book or find out more about The Friends of Chorley Library and all of the great events they run and support. ​From 10am until 12pm at Chorley Library.