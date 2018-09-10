Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Sept 12 - 18)

Here's a few events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming days:
PAID: The Merry Wives of Windsor, Chorley, Wednesday, September 12
The Merry Wives of Windsor is a live broadcast from the Royal Shakespeare Company on to Chorley Little Theatre’s cinema screen. Down on his luck in the suburbs, John Falstaff plans to hustle his way to a comfortable retirement by seducing the wives of two wealthy men. Tickets are £10 (Season Ticket holders £8). Starts at 7pm. To book visit the www.chorleylittletheatre.com
PAID: Chorley Silver Band, Chorley, Saturday, September 15
Go along and listen to The Chorley Silver Band playing in St Laurence’s Church. The refectory will also be open for refreshments. Runs from 11am until 1pm, in St Laurence’s Church.
FREE: Family Fun Day, Brinscall, Saturday, September 15
Family fun day and rounders tournament to raise money for Brinscall Cricket Club. Runs from 12pm until 4pm with rounders to start at 1pm and the final at 4pm. Also have bouncy castles, an inflatable slide and more.
PAID: Mayor’s Charity Lancashire Night, Chorley, Saturday, September 15
Join the Mayor of Chorley for an evening of northern humour and sing-a-long entertainment. At Chorley Town Hall from 7pm. Tickets are £14, including hot pot supper. Call 01257 515113 to book.
FREE: Library Coffee Morning, Chorley, Saturday, September 15
Relax with a coffee and a book or find out more about The Friends of Chorley Library and all of the great events they run and support. From 10am until 12pm at Chorley Library.