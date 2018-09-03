Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (Sept 5 - 11)

Here's a small selection of events happening over the coming days:

PAID: Can’t Draw Club, Chorley, Friday, September 7

Proms in Brass features the 2nd Rossendale Scout band

Two solid hours of creative play through drawing, for grown-ups. ​Can’t Draw Club focuses heavily on fun and celebrating unique drawing styles. Admission is £6, and includes all refreshments and materials. Runs from 10am until 12pm at Ebb and Flo Bookshop. If you have any special requirements or would like more information, email decolalia@hotmail.co.uk or find them on Facebook @cantdrawclub

PAID: Wigan Voices in Harmony, Charnock Richard, Friday, September 7

A performance of fou​r part harmony and solos, including Wizard of Oz medley, a medley of WW1 songs, contemporary, 60s hits and more. Starts 7.30pm at Christ Church. Tickets: £6.​

FREE: Mawdesley Show, Mawdesley, Saturday, September 8

The 41st Mawdesley Show takes places at Mawdesley Village Hall from 2pm until 4pm. You will find handicrafts, prize vegetables, flowers and more on display. Refreshments will also be on offer, as well as a raffle.

PAID: Proms in Brass, Chorley, Saturday, September 8

Chorley District Scouts present the nationally renowned 2nd Rossendale Scout Band who perform their adaptation of the Proms in Brass.​ ​Starts at 7.30pm at St Laurence Parish Church.

FREE: Chorley & District Gardening Society Annual Flower Show, Chorley, Saturday, September 8

Flowers, fruit, vegetables, confectionery, crafts and children’s classes. ​Held at Chorley Methodist Church Hall from 2pm until 4.30pm. Admission free.