Things to do (January 27 to 29)

There's lots going on in and around Lancashire over the coming days:

PAID: The Faulty Towers Dining Experience, Lytham, Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28

Learn About Family History is at Garstang Library

The Clifton Park Hotel in Lytham, in conjunction with Interactive Theatre International, is presenting the globetrotting, legendary Faulty Towers Dining Experience. The show debuted in Brisbane, Australia on April 24, 1997. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people around the world have enjoyed the antics of Basil, Sybil and Manuel. This two hour interactive theatre production will be hosted in the Grand Ballroom. Curtain up is 6.30pm (Fri) and 12pm (Sat). Tickets from £39.95. Call 01253 725801 to book.

FREE: Winter Gardens Annual Open Day, Blackpool, Saturday, January 27

Following the success of a record breaking 2017 which saw over 1.3 million people visit the historic venue, the world-famous Winter Gardens will again throw open its doors for an exclusive access all areas event, allowing the public a rare chance to explore every nook and cranny of the grade II listed building and witness firsthand the extensive renovations taking place. Other events will also take place. Open from 11am until 3pm. For more details call 01253 629600.

FREE: Big Garden Bird Watch, various venues, from Saturday, January 27 to Monday, January 29

Catch Batala Lancaster on Preston's Flag Market

It’s that time of year again where it is hoped everyone will set aside one hour of their time to watch and count all the birds they see - whether at home or out and about at various venues. There is an event at Hawthorne Park in Thornton Cleveleys on Sunday, January 28 from 9am until 10am; and also one in Fleetwood’s Memorial Park on Saturday, January 27 from 10am untill 11am. Visit www.rspb.org.uk/get-involved/activities/birdwatch for more info.

FREE: Britain on Film: Railways!, Leyland, Saturday, January 27

Head over to the South Ribble Museum and Art Gallery for a showing of Britain on Film: Railways! This is a major new collection of rare archive films charting the history of the UK’s railways and bringing home the romance of rail travel in the early 20th century. It is your chance to travel back to a time when travelling by rail was comfortable, punctual and maybe even glamorous! Britain on Film: Railways! is being shown at 11am in the Museum Exhibition Room. For more information call 01772 422041.

PAID: Singing For Fun Workshops and Grand Concert, Preston, Saturday, January 27

Jeff Borradaile and members of the Blackburn People’s Choir are leading a ‘Singing for Fun’ workshop, followed by a concert in the evening. It is a wonderful opportunity for all to join in, regardless of ability, with no experience necessary. It’s being held at Fulwood Methodist Church on Watling Street Road. The workshop will run from 2.30pm until 5.30pm and the concert will start at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 (workshop and concert); £8 (concert). To book call Mavis Fletcher on 01772 655939.

FREE: Cleveleys Beach Care, Cleveleys, Sunday, January 28

Join a team of volunteers for a Cleveleys beach care session, to help make a difference. Marine litter is a global problem, so go along and join them to make your local coastal environment a better place for you, your children its wildlife and the environment. It will only take an hour of your time - from 10.30am until 11.30am. Meet at the Sea Swallow Statue (at the top of Victoria Road) at Jubilee Beach. Wear suitable clothing and footwear as you may get a little messy. For more information call 01995 602125.

PAID: Can’t Stop the Feeling, Preston, Saturday, January 27

‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ is an energetic feel good show, full of dances and songs brought to you by a cast aged four to 17. Kidz 4 Kidz community theatre group is a voluntary run, not for profit, group that has been running since 2001. With all ticket sale profits going to a local children’s charity or local child in need, this company of children have raised a huge amount of money for very worthy local people. So why not come along and support the children who are supporting others? It’s at Preston’s Charter Theatre at 7.30pm. Tickets £7, available from 01772 804444.

FREE: Binoculars and Telescopes Open Weekend, Silverdale, Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28

Get some hands on advice about binoculars and telescopes from the friendly and impartial team at RSPB Leighton Moss. Have the chance to try them outdoors and find the perfect optics to suit your needs and budget. It runs from 10am until 4pm on both days. Normal admission charges apply to non-members visiting the reserve. No additional charges for the event. Just drop-in. For more information telephone 01524 701601.

PAID: Gregg Wallace - Gregg on Food, Lancaster, Saturday, January 27

The star of BBC’s MasterChef, Inside The Factory and Eat Well For Less takes to the stage for this brand new live show. Join Gregg for an entertaining evening of anecdotes, culinary expertise and behind the scenes tales. With an audience Q&A, this is a must see event for any foodie fan. It’s at Lancaster Grand Theatre, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £20, concession £18. Limited number of VIP meet and greet tickets (including a signed copy of Gregg’s book) also available.

FREE: Batala Lancaster, Preston, Sunday, January 28

Batala Lancaster are a community samba reggae drumming band, based in Lancaster and are presently based at Ellel Village Hall. Batala is a form of Samba Drum music which originates in Salvador de Bahia in North Eastern Brazil. Batala was formed as the European wing of Cortejo Afro (a style of Brazilian Samba) by Giba Gonçalves in Paris in 1997. They will be bringing life to Preston’s Flag Market from 11am until 2pm. For more information visit www.batalalancaster.com/

PAID: Beats and Pieces Big Band, Morecambe, Sunday, January 28

Coming from the legendary musical city of Manchester, 14 musicians immediately capture you with their very own sound, embracing raw rock energy, pop melodies, dancefloor grooves and primal jazz improvisation. The Beats and Pieces Big Band is being presented by More Music, which can be found at The Hothouse on Devonshire Road in Morecambe on Sunday. Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £16 in advance or £18 on the door. For more information and to book your tickets visit http://www.moremusic.org.uk/ or call 01524 831997.

PAID: Jason Manford: Muddle Class, Blackpool, Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28

‘Muddle Class’ follows Jason’s hugely successful 2013/4 ‘First World Problems’ tour, which ran for 18 months and took him to all corners of the British Isles, performing more than 200 sold out shows. He’s at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre for two performances - on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are £30.50 and available from 01253 290190.

FREE: Learn About Family History, Garstang, Monday, January 29

Have you ever wondered about the census or your family tree or even about family fighting in the wars? If the answer is yes, Garstang Library on Windsor Road, can help you get skilled up to research and find out information about family and friends. To join this family history group is free, however booking is required. It’s on Monday, January 29, from 2pm until 4pm. It is hoped this event will be a fortnightly service, depending on numbers. To book your place call the library on 0300 123 6703 or email them at garstang.library@lancashire.gov.uk

PAID: Farmers' Market & Crafts, Preston, Sunday, January 28

On Sunday there will be around 30 stalls full of lovely fresh foods and local crafts. The best thing is, you can meet the producers and craftsmen in person. This Farmers’ Market is being held in and around the Barn on Berkeley Drive, Cuerden Valley Park, Bamber Bridge. Well behaved dogs are welcome. Admission is by donation to Cuerden Valley Park. Open from 10am until 2pm. For more information call 01772 324436.

PAID: Hunter's 10k, Preston, Sunday, January 28

Hunter’s 10k road race is organised by UK road races. This very popular event should attract hundreds of competitive and fun runners from all over Lancashire. It’s on Sunday and starts from Hunter’s Pub & Dining, Hennel Lane, Lostock Hall, at 11am. Entry on the day is £16 unaffiliated adult; £14 affiliated adult. Call 07886 786246 for more information.