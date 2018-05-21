Things to do (May 23 - 29)

There's a great range of events happening in Chorley and South Ribble in the coming days.

PAID: G-Festival , Hoghton, Friday, May 25 until Sunday, May 27

Children will enjoy The Fairytale Trail at Botany Bay

G-Festival, a charitable beer and music event, is returning for to Gregson Lane playing fields in Hoghton. The three-day event is a showcase for Lancashire breweries. Live music is one of the big attractions at the festival and with 18 acts performing over the weekend there is something for everyone. Starts at 7pm on the Friday. Entry to the event is £5 per day which includes your festival glass. Children under three go free.

PAID: The Yeoman of the Guard, Leyland, from Wednesday, May 23 to Saturday, May 26

Penwortham Gilbert and Sullivan presents this opera at Leyland Methodist Church Hall. Curtain up is 7.30pm. Tickets are £10; under 12 free when accompanied. Call 01772 615708 to book.

FREE: Lego Robotics, Chorley, Wednesday, May 23

Help your child to develop skills in science, technology, engineering and maths while having fun as a family. Booking essential, call 01257 515151 or email getonline@chorley.gov.uk. It’s at Clayton Brook Village Hall from 5.30pm.

FREE: The Fairytale Trail, Chorley, Monday, May 28

Create your own fairytale and adventure through the magical kingdom of Botany Bay. ​From 10am until 4pm explore each floor to find enchanting real-life characters from your favourite fairytales. Plus fairytale face painting (additional charge for this).

FREE: Chorley Photographic Society Annual Exhibition, Chorley, from Saturday, May 26 until Sunday, June 24

Chorley Photographic Society’s annual exhibition is being held in Astley Hall. ​Open 12pm until 4.30pm weekends and Bank Holidays.