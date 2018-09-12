Things to do (Sept 14 - 15)

There's some great events happening over the coming days across Lancashire

PAID: Heart & Mind, Body & Soul Festival, Preston, Saturday, September 15

As part of the Heritage Open Days Marsh Mill will be open to the public

The North West’s cardiac care charity Heartbeat is inviting families to “take their wellbeing to new heights” at their new, unique Heart & Mind, Body & Soul Festival. It is taking place in the extensive 12-acre grounds of Ashbridge School, Hutton, near Preston from 10am until 4pm. The festival aims to get everyone involved. The younger members of the family can road test Ridgeback kids’ bikes while adults can sample electric bikes. There’s also plenty of forest activity, including bug hunts and den building, and more.

PAID: Ian McMillan and Luke Carver Goss, Whitechapel, Friday, September 14

Poet, broadcaster and comedian Ian McMillan and Olympic composer Luke Carver Goss present a hilarious night of words, music and improvisation, featuring stories, songs and a musical created out of thin air - it’s entitled Words, Music, Glee and Delight. Curtain up is 7.30pm at the venue - Whitechapel Village Hall, Church Lane. Tickets are £12.50, available by calling the box office 01995 640504 or visiting the website www.ticketsource.co.uk

PAID: Blackpool Gin Jamboree, Blackpool, Saturday, September 15

See Bowland by Night in Clitheroe

They have a saying that ‘there’s a gin out there for everyone’ and that’s what they want you to find when you visit a Gin Jamboree. In essence a Gin Jamboree is an opportunity to sample more than 100 gins, either as a G&T or cocktail, served as the ‘recommended mix’ as suggested by the distiller or that of the Gin Jam mixology team. Blackpool Gin Jamboree is taking place at the Pavilion Theatre & Horseshoe in the Winter Gardens during two session - 12pm until 5pm and 6.30pm until 11.30pm. Call 01782 372888 to book.

PAID: Bowland by Night, Clitheroe, Saturday, September 15

Enjoy the stars in the dark skies of the Forest of Bowland! Gisburn Forest Hub will be your guides along an incredible journey through the constellations and along the Milky Way, showing you how to find all sorts of objects for yourself. There will be powerful telescopes for you to gaze through but we will also help you see the spectacle of skies with just your own eyes. Suitable for adults and accompanied children 10 years and over. Book at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bowland-by-night-tickets-39918022881

FREE: Autumn Birdwatch, Fleetwood, Sunday, September 16

A Steam and Vintage Vehicle Rally is being held at Lytham Hall

Watch the last of the summer and first wintering birds migrate over Rossall Point in Fleetwood. You will walk with the rangers to Rossall Point and watch from the observation tower.

The one-mile walk is graded as easy, which means relatively level ground, fields, lanes and tracks, possibly with some gentle slopes, stiles or livestock. Take binoculars and telescope (if you have one). Meet at Rossall Point picnic area for a prompt 9am start. Suitable clothing and footwear are required.

PAID AND FREE: Heritage Open Days, Blackpool, from Thursday, September 13 until Sunday, September 16

Each September venues across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast celebrate their heritage and bring it to life with a selection of tours, talks and exhibitions. Heritage Open Days is England’s largest free cultural festival and give us the opportunity to embrace our eclectic heritage, uncover our hidden histories and explore our architectural gems. View the full brochure of events happening in the Fylde area on www.blackpoolheritagetours.co.uk

Head to Eccleston Library for the Vote 100 Exhibition and Playlets

FREE: Manchester Print Fair, Preston, Saturday, September 15

Manchester Print Fair is coming to Preston... Enjoy an inspiring day of creativity with shopping, workshops and good grub. This event will host four events across the “100 days to build TPP” programme, part of the PPL programme throughout the year, collaborating with local creatives from the city and beyond. Visitors are invited to shop from local independent makers and take part in in-house printing and paper craft workshops. It’s at The PPL on Cannon Street from 10am until 4.30pm. For more information visit www.manchesterprintfair.co.uk/

FREE: Kepple Lane Park Fun Day, Garstang, Sunday, September 16

The fifth Kepple Lane Park Fun Day takes place on Sunday. The day will be filled with wonderful bands, entertainment, food stalls and lots to do for the whole family. Go along and see the beautiful gardens, and the playground transformed from a refuge tip to a fantastic community green space used by the whole of the local community. Runs from 11am until 2pm. Samba Espirito will be playing at approximately 12pm and 1pm to bring the vibrant sounds of the Brazilian Carnival to Garstang.

PAID: Steam and Vintage Vehicle Rally, Lytham, Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16

The Lytham Steam Fair returns for its second year bigger and better. A fantastic two day event for all ages is promised, so go along and join in the fun. Organised by Lytham Rotary in conjunction with Lytham Hall. It is open at Lytham Hall from 10am until 4pm. Tickets are £7 adult, £6 concessions, £4 children; under 11s go free. A family ticket cisting £20 is also available. For more details visit Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/rvpt.events/

Blackpool's Winter Gardens is hosting a Gin Jamboree

FREE: Vote 100 Exhibition and Playlets, Eccleston, Saturday, September 15

An exciting performance by the ‘Modern Day Suffragists’ incorporating poems, speeches, playlets and songs. It is being held at Eccleston Library, The Carrington Centre, The Green, Eccleston, They will also be exhibiting a special plaque to commemorate the first meeting of the suffragettes in Chorley. This is a free event, which runs from 11.30am until 12.30pm. For more information call the library on 0300 123 6703 or email them at eccleston.library@lancashire.gov.uk

PAID: Hoghton Tower Live!, Hoghton, Saturday, September 15

Hoghton Tower LIVE! is coming to The Great Barn on Saturday and you are invited to go along and enjoy some brilliant musical acts. Acts including Jack Anwyl (6pm); Teri Birtwistle (7pm); Gary John Taylor (8pm); Strumtap (9pm); and Over the Hills (10pm). So head out and enjoy local live music acts from across Lancashire, and with drinks and food available to purchase, set in the beauty of the Hoghton Tower grounds, what better Saturday night could there be? Doors open at 5pm and the first act will begin at 6pm. Note bar is cash only. Tickets are £10, book online at www.hoghtontower.co.uk

FREE: Heritage Open Days, Thornton Cleveleys, Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16

Grade II listed Marsh Mill in Thornton Cleveleys was built by Ralph Slater in 1794, a Fylde Millwright. Today, the Mill, with its working machinery, offers a unique introduction to milling of a bygone age. Free guided tours to the public are available between 11am and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. During Heritage Open Days the sails will turn.

PAID: Blackberry Ink and Art, Preston, Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16

This weekend Brockholes Nature Reserve will be collecting blackberries from the reserve, making ink from them and then using it to create fantastic pieces of art. This is a drop-in activity so there is no need to book, just go along. It is a guaranteed to be a very messy activity, so go dressed with that in mind wearing old clothes. Blackberry juice can stain. Drop-in between 10am and 12pm, then 1pm and 4pm. Admission is £3. Collecting blackberries will involve a walk on the reserve so also come dressed for the weather wearing sturdy footwear. Suitable for all ages but, children must be accompanied by an adult.

FREE: Murder at the Museum, Preston, Saturday, September 15

A recent archaeological dig has unearthed the Cuerdale Chalice - a silver cup long-missing from the famous hoard of Viking hack silver found on the banks of the River Ribble in 1841. But no sooner is the Chalice proudly exhibited by the Harris museum, than a local expert on the hoard is found dead. Head to the Harris Museum in Preston on Saturday and help solve the mystery. Suitable for ages eight and over. A free drop-in event, from 12.30pm - meet in the Foyer.

FREE: Heritage Open Days, Preston, Saturday, September 15

Join Lancashire Infantry Museum staff for a guided tour of Fulwood Barracks in Preston, visiting parts of the grounds that visitors are normally prohibited from. The tour will take in the Infantry and Cavalry Squares before finishing in the museum. Tours at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2pm on Saturday. If you are over 18, don’t forget to take photographic ID.