Croston Fest 2020: Line-up, wristbands and venues - here's everything you need to know about this weekend's event

More than 40 acts are set to perform at the annual Croston Fest 2020 from tonight and through the weekend (Friday, March 6 to Sunday, Match 8).
Here is everything you need to know about this weekend's live music event:
Which venues will be hosting this year's Croston Fest?
You'll be able to catch live music all weekend at the following venues; Black Horse, Croston Community Centre, Lord Nelson, Methodist Church, Croston Sports Club and the Wheatsheaf.
How much are wristbands and where can I purchase them?
You can pick up a wristband for £5, which will give you access to all venues over the three days.
Wristbands are available at any of the venues listed above as well as Londis and McColls convenience stores.
All proceeds will go to Croston Community Centre extension fund and Croston Juniors Football Club.
Which acts will be performing this year?
Here is the full list of bands, performance times and venues:
VENUE: The Black Horse - Westhead Rd, Croston:
Friday, March 6
7pm-8.30pm - PR5
9.30pm-11pm - Joshua Three
Saturday, March 7
4pm & 6pm - Happy Pluckers & The Elderly Brothers
8pm-9.30pm - Ben Hackett & Matt Hall
10pm-11.30pm - Clock
Sunday, March 8
2pm & 4pm - The Debatables & Flossie Codling
6pm - Restless Angels
VENUE: Croston Community Centre - 1 Castle Walk, Croston:
Friday, March 6
7pm-8.30pm - Catherine Sullivan
9.30pm-11pm - The Inbetweeners
Saturday, March 7
2pm & 5pm - Dance School & The Gleemen
7pm - Ted & Nick
9pm - Groove Hustlers
Sunday, March 8
2pm - Ukes At The Wharf
4pm - Rock Choir
VENUE: The Lord Nelson - 7A Out Lane, Croston:
Friday, March 6
7pm-8.30pm - Gaz Bailey
9.30pm-11pm - Nathan Tonge
Saturday, March 7
4pm & 6pm - Cameron Maerevoet & Donna James
8pm-9.30pm - The Fireflies
10pm-11.30pm - Danny Finn
Sunday, March 8
2pm & 4pm - Off The Cuff & Piccalilli Jam
6pm-7.30pm - Grace Carrier
VENUE: Methodist Church - 9 Westhead Rd, Croston:
Sunday, March 8
2pm - 3pm - The Croston Singers
3.30pm-4.30pm - Ukeleylanders
VENUE: The Sport Club - Old Emmanuel School, Westhead Road:
Friday, March 6
7pm-8.30pm - The Junk Crew
9.30pm-11pm - LivvyK
Saturday, March 7
6pm - George Farmer
8pm-9.30pm - Dom Warham
10pm-11.30pm - Ryan & Craig
Sunday, March 8
2pm & 4.30pm - Millwood & Live football
7pm-8pm - PatchWorkPickup
VENUE: The Wheatsheaf - Town Rd, Croston:
Friday, March 6
7pm-8.30pm - Still Norfolk & Goode
9.30pm-11pm - L'il Devil
Saturday, March 7
4pm & 6pm - The Helen May Band & Stone Cutter
8pm-9.30pm - Marcus Grimshaw
10pm-11.30pm - Rhyming With Orange
Sunday, March 8
2pm & 4pm - Fallout & The Keepers Band
6pm & 8pm - Repeater & Reborn Generation