Croston Fest 2020: Line-up, wristbands and venues - here's everything you need to know about this weekend's event

More than 40 acts are set to perform at the annual Croston Fest 2020 from tonight and through the weekend (Friday, March 6 to Sunday, Match 8).

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend's live music event:

Which venues will be hosting this year's Croston Fest?

You'll be able to catch live music all weekend at the following venues; Black Horse, Croston Community Centre, Lord Nelson, Methodist Church, Croston Sports Club and the Wheatsheaf.

How much are wristbands and where can I purchase them?

You can pick up a wristband for £5, which will give you access to all venues over the three days.

Wristbands are available at any of the venues listed above as well as Londis and McColls convenience stores.

All proceeds will go to Croston Community Centre extension fund and Croston Juniors Football Club.

Which acts will be performing this year?

Here is the full list of bands, performance times and venues:

VENUE: The Black Horse - Westhead Rd, Croston:

Friday, March 6

7pm-8.30pm - PR5

9.30pm-11pm - Joshua Three

Saturday, March 7

4pm & 6pm - Happy Pluckers & The Elderly Brothers

8pm-9.30pm - Ben Hackett & Matt Hall

10pm-11.30pm - Clock

Sunday, March 8

2pm & 4pm - The Debatables & Flossie Codling

6pm - Restless Angels

VENUE: Croston Community Centre - 1 Castle Walk, Croston:

Friday, March 6

7pm-8.30pm - Catherine Sullivan

9.30pm-11pm - The Inbetweeners

Saturday, March 7

2pm & 5pm - Dance School & The Gleemen

7pm - Ted & Nick

9pm - Groove Hustlers

Sunday, March 8

2pm - Ukes At The Wharf

4pm - Rock Choir

VENUE: The Lord Nelson - 7A Out Lane, Croston:

Friday, March 6

7pm-8.30pm - Gaz Bailey

9.30pm-11pm - Nathan Tonge

Saturday, March 7

4pm & 6pm - Cameron Maerevoet & Donna James

8pm-9.30pm - The Fireflies

10pm-11.30pm - Danny Finn

Sunday, March 8

2pm & 4pm - Off The Cuff & Piccalilli Jam

6pm-7.30pm - Grace Carrier

VENUE: Methodist Church - 9 Westhead Rd, Croston:

Sunday, March 8

2pm - 3pm - The Croston Singers

3.30pm-4.30pm - Ukeleylanders

VENUE: The Sport Club - Old Emmanuel School, Westhead Road:

Friday, March 6

7pm-8.30pm - The Junk Crew

9.30pm-11pm - LivvyK

Saturday, March 7

6pm - George Farmer

8pm-9.30pm - Dom Warham

10pm-11.30pm - Ryan & Craig

Sunday, March 8

2pm & 4.30pm - Millwood & Live football

7pm-8pm - PatchWorkPickup

VENUE: The Wheatsheaf - Town Rd, Croston:

Friday, March 6

7pm-8.30pm - Still Norfolk & Goode

9.30pm-11pm - L'il Devil

Saturday, March 7

4pm & 6pm - The Helen May Band & Stone Cutter

8pm-9.30pm - Marcus Grimshaw

10pm-11.30pm - Rhyming With Orange

Sunday, March 8

2pm & 4pm - Fallout & The Keepers Band

6pm & 8pm - Repeater & Reborn Generation