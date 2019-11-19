Get fit in mind and body today!

To include your event on this page email whatson@lep.co.uk

Chipping Local History Society

Chipping Local History Society meet tonight in St. Mary’s Community Hall at 7.45pm. Andrew Stachulski will be speaking on the Forest of Bowland. Call 01772 864289 for more details.

Chorley and District Gardening Society

Chorley and District Gardening Society’s next talk will take place tonight, 7.30pm at Chorley Cricket Club, Sandringham Road PR7 1LG.

The subject will be ‘Narcissi and Spring Flowers in Andalucia’ presented by Jack Swan, the hugely knowledgeable past chairman of the Cheshire branch of Plant Heritage. The Table Top Competition is ‘a photo of variegated foliage’.

Entry is £1.50 for members, £3 for visitors including refreshments. For more details see their website at www.chorleygardeningsociety.com or call 01257 270371.

2040

Join the Palace Cinema in Longridge tonight for a special screening of environmental documentary 2040. The film will be followed by a live Q&A with director Damon Gameau. Starting at 6pm you can book via www.thepalace-longridge.co.uk.

Garstang Running Club

If you’re wanting to get fit before Christmas join Garstang Running Club, a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ are catered for. They run every Tuesday, 7pm from Garstang Sports Club. Call 01772 864287.

Spiritual Services

Spiritual Services take place every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY. Tonight, 7.30-9pm, special guest medium Peter Clark will be joining them. Entry costs just £3 on the door.