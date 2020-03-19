Here are the five of the best climbing places in Lancashire

Boulder UK, 3B Carnfield Place, Preston'Boulder UK offers a wide variety of indoor rock climbing / bouldering walls from slabs, super steep overhanging walls, roofs and everything in between. There is a kids/beginners area, so it is ideal for all the family.'They offer inductions, lessons and taster sessions, plus junior clubs and development programmes, and adult and junior tailored coaching sessions.'New problems of varying difficulty are set each week, with setting taking place on a Monday.'During the induction you will learn the necessary skills to use an indoor rock climbing facility safely and effectively.'For more information visit https://www.boulderuk.co.uk/

