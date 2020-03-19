Here are the five of the best climbing places in Lancashire
Climbing places have become popular recently, so where can you find one near you in Lancashire?
Boulder UK, 3B Carnfield Place, Preston'Boulder UK offers a wide variety of indoor rock climbing / bouldering walls from slabs, super steep overhanging walls, roofs and everything in between. There is a kids/beginners area, so it is ideal for all the family.'They offer inductions, lessons and taster sessions, plus junior clubs and development programmes, and adult and junior tailored coaching sessions.'New problems of varying difficulty are set each week, with setting taking place on a Monday.'During the induction you will learn the necessary skills to use an indoor rock climbing facility safely and effectively.'For more information visit https://www.boulderuk.co.uk/
Clip n Climb Preston, 1b Wyder Court, Millenium City Park, Preston'Clip n Climb is suitable for all ages - for adults and juniors aged four years and upwards.'The centre has 20 individual climbing wall challenges of various designs and difficulty, testing agility and courage in different ways.'And with 24 climbs to attempt, soft play for under fours and a caf area overlooking the climbing arena, theres something for the whole family.'They also have two special attractions the Vertical Drop Slide and the Stairway to Heaven.'For more information visit http://www.clipnclimbpreston.co.uk/ or call 01772 655220.
West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton Lane, Preston'West View Leisure Centres 55 line climbing hall comprises of a plywood top rope section, over hanging lead wall, as well as a competition wall and an accessible wall. They also have a large bouldering area and bouldering cave.'The centre is open every day from 9am to 10pm for public climbing, and operates climbing clubs and courses throughout the day
Rock & River Outdoor Pursuits, Wood Lane, Mawdesley'Crag Rats is Rock & River Outdoor Pursuits adventurous activity club for young people, based in their indoor climbing barn, but with sessions on the outdoor climbing tower and high ropes course in better weather.'Great for keeping active, making friends and learning to climb.'Visit https://www.rockandriver.co.uk/ for more details.