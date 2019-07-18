Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Edinburgh Previews - James Meehan and Alun Cochrane, Chorley Little Theatre, Tuesday, July 23

Strap the heck in for two new hours of comedy from Alun Cochrane (pictured) and laidback Lancastrian (and Leyland/Chorley native) James Meehan, before they head to the Edinburgh Fringe. Tickets to see these top stand-ups are just £5, book online at www.chorleylittletheatre.com or call 01257 264362.

50 Years in the life of Preston Bus Station, Harris Museum, Preston, Wednesday, July 24

Do you have memories, keepsakes or items that connect you to Preston bus station - now or in the past? The Harris need your help for a new major exhibition in the autumn. Items can be everyday, one offs or quirky. Hand-In sessions are free, just drop in. See www.harrismuseum.org.uk or call 01772 905406.

Pizza & Prosecco Night!, Samlesbury Hall, Thursday, July 25

The wood fired pizza oven will make your mouth water as soon as you step into the beautiful festoon lit courtyard! Join Samlesbury Hall next week for the first of their Thursday night pizza sessions taking place throughout summer. Sit by the fountain, choose your pizza and enjoy with an ice-cold glass of Prosecco - or Peroni if you would prefer. It costs £10 per person to include a pizza and drink. See www.samlesburyhall.co.uk for more.

Tabby McTat, King George’s Hall, Blackburn, Thursday, July 25

Tabby McTat is a cat with the loudest of meee-ews and a best friend with a guitar. Together they sing their favourite songs, delighting the crowds - until one day Fred disappears! Tabby finds a new life but memories of his life with Fred haunt him, and he sets off to search the streets for his long-lost friend. Tickets start at £14 online at www.kinggeorgeshall.com.

Extraordinary Women of Winckley Square Guided Walk, Winckley Square Gardens, Friday, July 26

Would you like to discover more about your local heritage? Why not take a guided walk around Preston’s only Georgian square? A Friend of Winckley Square will tell the unsung stories of women such as Frances Winckley, who had a very close relationship with the Duke of Wellington; Preston’s first female solicitor; the female accountant who was on Hitler’s hit list; suffragists who were criticised by suffragettes, and many more besides. The tour begins at 2pm and is free but booking is required via www.eventbrite.co.uk.