Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Painting for Pleasure Classes, Preston and Garstang, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at the Arts Centre in Garstang on Mondays and at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

Open Mic Night, Guild Ale House, Lancaster Road, Preston, Wednesday, September 11

Warm up your vocal chords and get ready for a superb midweek night out. Taking place every Wednesday, there’s full PA and acoustic guitars supplied. The Guild Ale House was awarded Camra pub of the year 2018 and also offers seven cask ales, wines, ciders, craft beer on keg and a large selection of bottles. Call 07932 517444 for more details.

Mark Watson: The Infinite Show, Chorley Little Theatre, Thursday, September 12

Cluster-bombed with yoghurt on ‘Taskmaster’ and half-killed on ‘Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island’, Watson returns to what he’s best at - being indoors. Inspired by the alarming state of the world his children are growing up in, and a genuine urgent desire to do something about it, this show is about empathy. Tickets cost £19 via www.chorleylittletheatre.com.

Heritage Open Days, various locations, 13-22 September

Every September thousands of venues across the country open their doors for free to celebrate our fantastic history and culture. Here in the north west we have a huge range of heritage sites including guided walks in Preston’s Georgian Winckley Square (pictured); there’s tours of the city’s Harris Museum, Lancashire Archives and Lancashire Conservation Studios; you can take a look at the newly refurbished Preston Bus Station or hear about the rubbish history of Fishwick Bottoms! Find a full list of events online at www.heritageopendays.org.uk.

Nature Craft Workshop, Wildwood Day, Brinscall, Friday, September 13

This is a series of six nature craft workshops that will cover needle felting, willow weaving, campfire pottery, eco-printing, soap-making and pewter jewellery. Run by specialists, all the crafts are suited to the outdoors and the workshops will run every Friday, 12.30-3pm beginning with eco-printing on September 13. All six workshops cost £180 including materials, equipment and refreshments. Book via www.wildwooddays.co.uk.