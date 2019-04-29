Things to do in Chorley and South Ribble (May 1- 7, 2019)

There some interesting events happening in the region this coming Bank Holiday weekend.

PAID: Ghost Hunt, Chorley, Saturday, May 4

Head to the Talbot for their Bank Holiday Beer and Music Festival

Why not take part in the first ever Ghost Hunt at Chorley Market? Lots of spiritual activity has been caught on security cameras, so it should make for an interesting night. Tickets are £20 per person, with refreshments provided. Runs from on 9pm until 3am. For further details on this ghost hunt or any of Sixth Sense Ghost Hunters other up and coming events contact Ian on 07491 111281.

FREE: The Talbot Beer and Music Festival, Chorley, from Friday, May 3 until Monday, May 6

​​A bank holiday weekend for the community is being held at The Talbot. Featuring local and regional ales and ciders, live entertainers, street food and more.

FREE: T20 and Live Music, Chorley, Sunday, May 5

The challenge to retain the Northern Premier League T20 has been confirmed as Chorley Cricket Club welcome Leyland CC and Longridge CC to Windsor Park. Plus live music from The Govans. Starts 1pm.

FREE: Hutton Fete, Hutton, Monday, May 6

Taking place at Hutton Village Hall and playing field, the Hutton Fete starts at 1.30pm and runs until 4.30pm. Attractions include fairground rides; plant stall; donkey rides; crockery smash and much more.

FREE: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Adlington, Saturday, May 4

Go along to Adlington Library and celebrate Children’s Book Week with fun and games at their Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. Families and children welcome - children must be accompanied by an adult. No booking required.