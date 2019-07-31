What’s On Listings 1-7 August

To announce an event or gig, call 01772 838196 or email whatson@lep.co.uk

Theatre

Blackburn

George’s Comedy Club: bringing the very best, hand-picked comedians to Lancashire in an intimate cabaret setting. From £12. First Fri of every month, 8pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664

Chorley

Horrible Histories The Movie - Rotten Romans: Friends, Romans, Celts… Lend us your ears. The all-conquering Romans rule the civilised world – and that includes ‘the stain’ that is Britain. £5, child £3. 2.30pm, Fri, Sun, Tue & Fri. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Opens Fri, Aug 2 until Fri, Aug 9

Preston

The Tempest: sustainable outdoor Shakespeare from the world’s first cycling theatre company, The HandleBards. £16, child (12-18) £10. Picnics from 5.30pm. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0SH. Tel: 01254 852986. Sun, Aug 4 only

Music

Rock

Limehouse Lizzy: keeping the spirit of Celtic rock icon Philip Lynott and his band Thin Lizzy alive. £16. 8pm. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston PR1 8JP. Tel: 01772 499425. Sat, Aug 3 only

Blues, Folk & Irish

Stuart Marson: hosted by Keith Snape. £6. 8pm. Gregson Lane Folk Club, Nets Bar, Gregson Lane, Hoghton PR5 0FD. Thu, Aug 1 only

Country & Western

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Open Mic Night: pick up the mic at the friendliest and best Open Mic Night in town. All welcome. Free entry. 9pm, first Thu of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Northern Soul Night: every Friday. The Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge St, Higher Walton PR5 4DJ. Tel: 01772 437081

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Sunday Jazz Concerts: free admission. 4pm. The Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge St, Higher Walton PR5 4DJ. Tel: 01772 437081

Jam Night With Open Mic: every Sunday, 7.30pm. The Prince of Wales, Cowling Brow, Chorley PR6 0QE

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Railway Jam Open Mic Night: hosted by Gav Da Goliath. Most equipment available, free pool and jukebox until 8pm. 8-11pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Thursday

Preston Swing: a group of friendly, fun people who like to Lindy Hop. All welcome. £5, NUS free. 7.30-9.15pm. Scholars, Foster Building UCLan, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 01995 605885

Saturday

Social Sequence Dancing: all popular sequence dances. Bring your own drinks/nibbles. £5. 8-11pm. St. Ambrose Church Hall, Moss Lane, leyland PR25 6XA. Tel: 07775 964082

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, plants, produce and a variety of hand-made crafts all produced in Lancashire! Tea, coffee and cake. Parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang PR3 1FB. Tel: 01995 603644

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Saturday

Penwortham Farmers Market: selling lots of local produce, crafts and much more. Money raised to fund 8th Penwortham Scout Group hut. First Sat of month. St Teresa’s Scout Hut, Queensway, Penwortham PR1 0DS

Table Top Sale: free entry, refreshments available. For more details or to book a space please email lou.mc@live.co.uk. 10am-3pm. St Ambrose Church Halls4All, Moss Lane, Leyland PR25 4XA

Sunday

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Daily

Leyland Playscheme: arts and crafts, archery, sports, games, snooker, swimming and more. For ages 5-14. £70 for the week, £75 for Teenz. 9.30am-3.30pm, Mon, 5 until Fri, 9 Aug. 5pm Club until 5.30pm at extra charge. Centurion Way, Farington, Leyland. Tel: 0844 588 3456

Speke Hall: Trailblazing Tudors, Giant Childe of Hale woodland trail, hedge maze, free sports, outdoor theatre, restaurant, tea room ice cream and more. Admission charges apply. Daily until Sep 1. Speke Hall, The Walk, Speke, Liverpool L24 1XD. Tel: 0151 427 7231

Leighton Hall: historic house (seat of the Gillow furniture dynasty) still very much the family home it has been for centuries. With woods, mini maze and special events. See www.leightonhall.co.uk. 2-5pm, Tue-Fri until Sep. Leighton Hall, Carnforth LA5 9ST. Tel: 01524 734474

Big Bug Bonanza: if you think of insects as those annoying things that land on your picnic and invade your house, it’s time to reconsider. Sat, Aug 3 until Sun, Aug 11. Lakeland Wildlife Oasis, Hale, Milnthorpe LA7 7FE. Tel: 015395 63027

Otterspool Adventure: with mini quads, mini golf, maze, timber playground, giant inflatable obstacle course, Volvo Diggers, cafe and more. Open seven days a week, 9am-6pm. 37 Otterspool Drive, Liverpool L17 5AL. Tel: 0151 909 3888

Thursday

Domestic duties: pop on a cap and apron and get stuck into domestic life in Victorian times. Admission charges apply. Until Fri, Aug 2. National Trust Rufford Old Hall, 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, Ormskirk L40 1SG . Tel: 01704 821254

Saturday

Open Garden: for the benefit of The National Garden Scheme which supports nursing and caring charities. Refreshments available, plants for sale. Dogs welcome. Ample parking. £4, children free. 1-5pm, Sat 3 and Sun 4 Aug. Lower Dutton Farm, Gallows Lane, Ribchester PR3 3XX

Young Harris: aged 12-16? Fire your imagination and unleash your creative side at a workshop/project. Free. 12.30-3.30pm, first Sat of month. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 905412

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Sunday

North West Reptile Club: get up-close to learn all about these cold-blooded animals and how to care for them 11am-4pm. Rufford Old Hall, 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, Ormskirk L40 1SG. Tel: 01704 821254

Miniature Steam Locomotive: Leyland Society of Model Engineers’ passenger carrying railway. Runs 11am-4pm, every Sunday, weather permitting. Worden Park, Leyland. Tel: 01772 455580

Classic Cars: cars, motorcycles, 4x4’s, ex-military vehicles and auto jumble in the grounds of the classic Georgian mansion. £7, child £2.50. 10am-4pm. Lytham Hall, Ballam Road, Lytham. Tel: 01253 736652

Monday

Make a mud pie: prepare to get messy and create a masterpiece with mud. 1-3pm. Rufford Old Hall, 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, Ormskirk L40 1SG. Tel: 01704 821254

Tuesday

Beautiful Bees: meet Rufford Old Hall’s beekeeper and learn about our resident honey bees. 1-3pm. Rufford Old Hall, 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, Ormskirk L40 1SG. Tel: 01704 821254

Wednesday

Winckley Square Guided Walk: Former Residents - famous and infamous! Booking required, call or see www.eventbrite.co.uk. Free, donations welcome. 2pm. Meet at the centre of the gardens, Winckley Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 254395

Browsholme Hall Open Days & Tours: informative guided tours of the hall, beautiful gardens and the Tithe Barn tea room. Admission free, tours from £9 at noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Every Wed, May 1 until Oct 9. Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe Road, Cow Ark, Clitheroe. Tel: 01254 827160

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Fearsome Craftsmen: discover how Viking artisans turned the materials they had around them into stunning items of cultural significance. Free. Daily until Aug 26. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Making Your Mark: the origins, means and future of writing. Free. Daily until Aug 27. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

The Way of All Flesh: an exhibition of elegantly crafted and powerful sculptures and drawings by figurative sculptor and draughtsman Jamie Frost MRSS. Until Sep 1. Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 515151

Entertainment: a supplementary exhibition to permanent exhibition, ‘Chorley’s History & Heritage’. Free admission. Noon-3.30pm, closed Tue & Thu, until end of September 2019. Chorley Heritage Centre Group, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Upper Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA

Blood, Sweat and Celluloid: celebrating Army photography from 1850 until the present day. Free. 10am-3pm, Tue-Thu & Sat until Sat, Nov 2. Lancashire Infantry Museum, Fulwood Barracks, Fulwood PR2 8AA. Tel: 01772 260584

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Thursday

Children’s Holiday Bible Club: singing, arts and crafts and fun and games for 5-11yr olds. £1 per session. 2-4pm, Thu, 1 and Fri 2 Aug. Knowle Green Church, Knowle Green, nr Longridge. Tel: 01254 878394

Gospel Meetings: all are welcome. 7.30-8.30pm. Mission Tent at Yew Tree House Farm, Coppull Hall Lane, Coppull PR7 4LR. Tel: 07933 323775

Art Group: open to autistic people over the age of 18. Every Thursday. Plungington Community Centre. Tel: 01772 750880

Friday

History and symbolism of the Holy Mass: every first Friday of the month. 5pm. St Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston PR2 2QE

Gospel Meetings: all are welcome. 7.30-8.30pm. Mission Tent at Yew Tree House Farm, Coppull Hall Lane, Coppull PR7 4LR. Tel: 07933 323775

Friday Youth: films, sports, crafts and games for ages 10-16. £1.50. Term time, 7.30-9pm. Parish Hall, Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Saturday

Missal Latin for beginners: every first and third Saturday. Free. 11.30am. St Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston PR2 2QE

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Gospel Meetings: all are welcome. 4.30-5.30pm every Sun. Mission Tent at Yew Tree House Farm, Coppull Hall Lane, Coppull PR7 4LR. Tel: 07933 323775

Sunday Club: a fun way to learn and grow with Jesus for ages 4-14. 10.25am. Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Spiritual Services: divine service with medium Joyce Holden. 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Monday

Whist & Dominos: £3 incl. tea and biscuits. 7.30pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Peer Support Group: open to autistic people over the age of 18. Every Mon except bank holidays. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 750880

Tuesday

Gospel Meetings: all are welcome. 7.30-8.30pm. Mission Tent at Yew Tree House Farm, Coppull Hall Lane, Coppull PR7 4LR. Tel: 07933 323775

Tuesday Evening Social Club: open to autistic people over the age of 18. Every other Tuesday evening. Bamber Bridge. Tel: 01772 750880

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Wednesday

Military Whist & Dominos: £3 incl. tea and biscuits. 7.30pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Thu, 9.30-11.30am. Scout Hut, Eden Street, Leyland. Tel: 07946 748898

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Saturday

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Sat, Aug 3 - Bassenthwaite. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £10. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Tuesday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

The Standish Stitchers: drop in arts and crafts plus demos. Bring along your projects and ideas.Email standishstitchers@stlaurencechorley.co.uk. £1. 6.30-9pm. St Laurence’s Church, Chorley

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Clubs/classes

Thursday

Chorley Lions: a warm welcome given to everyone interested in finding out more. 8pm, first Thu of the month. The Insty, Euxton War Memorial Institute, 195 Wigan Road, Euxton, PR7 6NZ

Skylarks Community Choir: fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. All welcome. Call or email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. £3.50. 10-11am and 11.30am-12.30pm. St Georges Church Hall, Halliwell Street, Chorley PR7 2TT. Tel: 07538 580296

Whittle Village Artists: come and join our friendly, mixed ability group. We work in all media. Free car park. On 114 bus route. £3 per session. Monthly, professional tutor-led workshops additional £2 each. 10am-noon. Whittle Village Hall, Union Street, off Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods PR6 7LN

Chorley Paintbox: friendly and supportive group. New members welcome, from beginners to experienced artists. 9-11.30am. Cunliffe Hall, George Street, Chorley. Tel: 07963 774680

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Sweaty Mama: 10am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Ballet: 11.15am-noon. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thu. 10.30am. £3. Landmark, St Mary’s Street South, off Ribbleton Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 750152

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church in Chapel Street, Preston

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Boogie Babies: baby and toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. 9.45-10.30am and 10.45-11.30am every Fri. £3.50 per session (no additional charge for siblings), no need to book. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153

Saturday

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Chipping Local History Society: informal session with members and access to the Society’s archive. 2pm. St. Mary’s Community Hall, Chipping. Tel: 01772 864289

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

1st Battalion Loyal Regiment (Malaya Veterans): all welcome. 12.30-3.30pm, first Mon of month (except Bank Holidays). Blue Bell, Church Street, Preston. Tel: 07905 059809

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Rock n Learn: 10.30-11.15am and 11.30am-12.15pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Nimble Fingers Craft Club: enjoy, share and enrich your crafting skills. Every Mon, 7-9pm. Prospect House, 45 Sandy Lane, Leyland PR25 2EE. Tel: 07512 183929

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Glasson Dock Reading Group: new members always welcome. Lively discussions, not too serious or intellectual. First Tues of the month. Various locations. Tel: 01524 751964

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing workshop will be back on Tuesday, September 17. All welcome, give it a try - no music reading needed. 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Tuesday Yoga: £5 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Skylarks Community Choir: fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. All welcome. Call or email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. £3.50. 6.45-8pm. Bamber Bridge Methodist Church, Station Road, Bamber Bridge PR5 6ED. Tel: 07538 580296

Lipreading Class: for anyone with a hearing impairment. Qualified, experienced teacher. Contact joyce1@dalgleishwigan.co.uk. Up to 10 weeks, £5 for the duration. 10am-noon. Standish Library, Cross Street, Standish

Mini Kitchen: 1.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Little Kickers: 9.45-10.30am, 10.45-11.30am and 11.45am-12.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Guardian Concert/Wind Band: looking for a new conductor. See www.guardianconcertband.co.uk. Rehearsals Tuesdays, 7.30pm. Park St. Wesleyan Methodist Church, Lytham

Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley

The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: happylittlebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Preston Family History Branch: Shirley Clarke with ‘Funland in the Foam’ about Blackpool and it’s iconic history of tourism in the 20th century. Plus three prize raffle and light refreshments. All welcome. Suggested donation of £2. 7.30pm. Kingsfold Methodist Church, Padway, Penwortham PR1 9EJ

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Lancashire Mcs Committee Meeting: come along and bring your ideas for winter lectures and other events. See www.lancashiremcs.org.uk. 7.30pm. George and Dragon, 24 St George’s Quay, Lancaster LA1 1RB

Skylarks Community Choir: fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. All welcome. Call or email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. £3.50. 10.30am-noon. St Gerard’s Parochial Centre, Lostock Hall PR5 5AA. Tel: 07538 580296

Beginners Learn To Ride and Health Ride: 12.30-1.30pm. Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748207549

Leyland Lacemakers: friendly group, beginners welcome. Email leylandlace@gmail.com. Weds 1-4.00pm. Leyland Baptist Church, 247 Leyland Lane, Leyland, PR25 1XL

Rock n Learn: 9.45am, 10.35am and 11.30am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £8. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Chess Club: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408