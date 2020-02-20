Wild world adventures, a super sleuth, and robot romps by various authors - book reviews

Enjoy the thrills and chills of a dystopian future, solve crime with a daring young detective, meet a girl trapped in a time warp, and discover zombies, werewolves and witches at a ghostly camp in a selection of dazzling half-term holiday books for children.

Age 9 plus:

Where The World Turns Wild

Nicola Penfold

Juniper Greene is trapped in a sterile, featureless world in which the fear of a deadly disease has made nature a thing to be feared.

If she escapes her walled city, where animals, trees and flowers are forbidden, she could die… but sometimes risks are worth taking.

In her thrilling and thought-provoking ecological adventure, inspired by American author Richard Louv’s rallying cry to save our children from ‘Nature-Deficit Disorder,’ Nicola Penfold brings us a dystopian future with important messages for our world now.

By highlighting environmental issues within a fast-paced, breathless story packed with excitement and discovery, Where The World Turns Wild puts the focus firmly on the importance of the natural world and encourages readers young and old to rediscover not only nature but also ourselves.

Juniper lives in a walled city from which nature has been banished following the outbreak of a deadly man-made tick-borne disease many years earlier.

While most people seem content to live in such a cage, Juniper and her little brother Bear have always known about their resistance to the disease, but they are constantly under suspicion and dream of escaping into the wild to the one place humans have survived outside of cities… to where their mother is.

When scientists discover that the siblings’ blood provides the key to fighting the disease, the pair must flee for their lives. As they journey into the unknown, they soon learn that there is cruelty in nature as well as beauty. Will they ever find the home they are searching for?

Penfold is a master storyteller, filling her wildly imaginative tale with timely climate change issues and exploring how the world is becoming dangerously disconnected from nature and its healing, nurturing and vitally essential powers for the planet.

Juniper and Bear are the inspirational figureheads for a new way of looking at the world… their experiences and their adventures a cautionary reminder of the fragility of nature, and our duty to guard it for generations to come.

There is also love, family loyalty, perseverance and courage in this beautiful, exhilarating book… a memorable debut from a fresh new voice in children’s fiction.

(Stripes, paperback, £6.99)

Age 8 plus:

Agent Zaiba Investigates: The Missing Diamonds

Annabelle Sami and Daniela Sosa

Meet a super sleuthing girl detective on the trail of a devious dognapper!

Super cool Agent Zaiba, who has her sights set on being the next Miss Marple, is the fun, fresh and delightfully diverse new star of an exciting new middle grade series from Annabelle Sami, a writer and performer who wants to put her British-Pakistani heritage in the spotlight.

And there’s certainly plenty for young readers to relish in this funny, fast-paced crime caper as Zaiba and her family get caught up in a hotel mystery featuring all those classic detective conundrums... intriguing clues, suspects, red herrings, unexpected twists and turns, and even an Agatha Christie style final showdown.

Determined to be the world’s greatest detective, Zaiba is always on the lookout for a crime to solve. She knows everything there is to know about running an investigation – well, in theory.

At her cousin’s Mehndi party, Zaiba gets her first challenge… to discover the identity of the VIP staying at the same hotel. With the help of her brother Ali, her best friend Poppy and the detective skills she has picked up from reading, Zaiba puts her sleuthing to the test. And when the celebrity’s precious dog disappears, along with its priceless diamond collar, it’s up to the intrepid trio to save the day!

Brought to life by Romanian-born Daniela Sosa’s beautiful illustrations, Sami’s story positively tingles with energy, mystery and fun, and with fascinating insights into British-Pakistani culture, and some activities to enjoy at the end of the book, this is a dazzling opener to an exciting new series.

(Stripes, paperback, £6.99)

Age 8 plus:

Anna Gain

Guy Bass and Steve May

Meet an obsessively punctual girl trapped in a time warp in a hilarious Groundhog Day-style romp from comic genius and award-winning author Guy Bass.

Youngsters are guaranteed a laugh-a-minute tale as Bass and his illustrator ‘partner in time’ Steve May combine their talents for a terrific tale packed with the author’s trademark hilarious puns and May’s glorious gallery of madcap characters.

The brilliantly named Anna Gain comes from innovative publisher Barrington Stoke and is produced in a super readable format especially suitable for struggling, reluctant or dyslexic readers.

Ever-punctual Anna is never late, and she’s certainly never late for the school bus. Every day she catches it in perfect time, but not today. After a series of absurd events cause Anna to miss the bus, she is transported one minute back in time… only to be stuck re-living the same sixty seconds and trying to catch her bus again and again and again! Is fate trying to teach Anna a lesson, and will she ever escape?

With lots of maddening minutes to enjoy, Bass’s puntastic one-liners, and anarchy antics galore, young readers will return to this brilliant story again and again and again!

(Barrington Stoke, paperback, £6.99)

Age 7 plus:

BOOT: The Rusty Rescue

Shane Hegarty and Ben Mantle

Since he went ‘all mechanical,’ Darkmouth series author Shane Hegarty has found as much fun and laughter with robots as he did with human-eating monsters!

The Rusty Rescue is the second hilarious, warm-hearted story about Boot, a small robot who constantly finds itself on big adventures. With fantastic, eye-catching illustrations throughout by the talented Ben Mantle, Boot’s madcap mechanical world springs gloriously to life.

Toy robot Boot has come a long way since it woke up in a scrapyard with only two-and-a-half glitchy memories. It has a home with its robot pals in an abandoned amusement arcade, and has discovered what true happiness is, although it's still not sure why humans are so leaky and weird.

But when Boot and the gang stumble upon Rusty, an old, broken robot, who has been forgotten in the back of a testing lab, it’s time to spring into action. Boot knows there’s something special about Rusty… but can they free the old robot and help it find its purpose?

This action-packed re-boot for our riotous little robot is packed with fun, friendship… and a warehouse full of bouncy castles!

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 7 plus:

Ghoul Scouts: Welcome to Camp Croak!

Taylor Dolan

If you’re looking for some wicked fun, then head off to Camp Croak and meet zombies, werewolves and three-headed witches!

Ghoul Scouts: Welcome to Camp Croak! is the first hair-raising book in a laugh-out-loud new illustrated series for young readers from exciting American debut author and illustrator Taylor Dolan.

Lexie Wilde was pretty sure she was supposed to be joining the Happy Hollow Scout Camp for Joyful Boys and Girls for the summer. So why did her Grams just drop her off under a big old sign saying Welcome to Camp Croak? And is she really sharing a cabin with a werewolf, a skeleton, a fancy schmancy zombie and a baseball-hat-wearing ghost? Yep, looks like she is!

After earning some rather unusual Ghoul Scout badges, Lexie becomes the best of friends with her new pals, and before long is one of the team. However, danger lurks as the charmingly foul Euphemia Vile has plans of her own. And when their beloved camp counsellors succumb to an odd sleeping sickness, Lexie and her new friends become suspicious ... can they overcome the saccharine sweetness of their new Scoutmaster and save Camp Croak?

With its cast of ghoulish but gorgeous characters, a feisty feminist heroine, a story steeped in friendship, fun, kindness and daring to be different, and Dolan’s all-action, two-colour illustrations throughout, this is the perfect read for all young mischief-makers.

(Guppy Books, paperback, £6.99)

Age 6 plus:

Rabbit and Bear: A Bite in the Night

Julian Gough and Jim Field

If you want your youngsters to learn about the impact of climate change, and have lots of giggles at the same time, then introduce them to one of the funniest double acts in children’s fiction.

The illustrated adventures of Rabbit and Bear – ideal for readers moving on from picture books – are the inspired creation of novelist and playwright Julian Gough, and Jim Field, winner of the Roald Dahl Funny Prize.

A Bite in the Night is the fourth book in a much-loved series that that has won the hearts of children and parents with its clever blend of wit and all-action adventures with timely messages about friendship and saving our planet.

Here we join rabbit and a bear on the day that a new creature arrives in their valley, trying to ‘Change Everything.’

Rabbit is surprised because some of the trees in the valley seem to be flying south for the winter. His friend Bear is sure that trees can’t fly and just then there’s a loud crunch from very nearby. It sounds like the world’s largest rabbit, eating the world's largest carrot. It seems there’s a new creature in Rabbit and Bear’s valley, a Monster with the two biggest front teeth they have ever seen and he’s trying to ‘Change Everything’ with what he calls ‘Progress.’

Expect lots of laughter, mud, madcap antics, fascinating facts about beavers, and even a message for grown-ups about the value of downing tools and making time for those around us. This delightful story is fabulously illustrated throughout in a two-tone colour palette and bursting with anarchic comedy and heartwarming friendship.

(Hodder Children’s Books, paperback, £5.99)

Age 5 plus:

Magnificent Mabel and the Rabbit Riot

Ruth Quayle and Julia Christians

Meet the memorable, mischievous, and truly magnificent Mable… star of a brilliant new illustrated series for early readers that will have everyone giggling from start to finish!

The irrepressibly naughty, one-of-a-kind Mabel is set to be a shining star as her adventures and misadventures spring to life courtesy of author Ruth Quayle and German illustrator Julia Christians.

Sometimes life isn’t fair for Mabel Chase. Like for instance, she doesn’t have one single pet in her whole life. All the people in her class are losing their baby teeth and she doesn’t even have a sprinkler in her own garden. But none of that matters in the end... because Mabel is still magnificent.

These three laugh-out-loud funny short stories capture all the joie-de-vivre of early childhood with their anarchic illustrations and perfectly-observed, child-friendly humour. Highly-relatable themes in each story and Mabel’s delightfully fun-filled narrative voice make these adventures perfectly pitched for early readers.

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £5.99)

Age 4 plus:

The Paper Bag Princess

Robert Munsch and Michael Martchenko

Forty years after it was first published, the classic tale of The Paper Bag Princess makes a welcome return… with a message as empowering today as it was all those decades ago.

Budding feminists will be giggling and gasping at the audacity of author Robert Munsch and illustrator Michael Martchenko’s feisty, kick-ass royal as she inspires a new generation of girls – and boys – to stand up for themselves in an often unforgiving and tough world.

To mark this special anniversary, Annick Press, an independent publisher based in Toronto, has created this gorgeous and glossy gift edition featuring extra thick paper, a beautiful dust jacket, and a hidden second design that reimagines the original cover’s imagery, plus commentary from authors Francesca Segal and Chelsea Clinton.

When the fiercest dragon in the world smashes Princess Elizabeth’s castle, burns all her clothes, and captures her fiancé, Prince Ronald, Elizabeth takes matters into her own hands. With her wits alone and nothing but a paper bag to wear, the princess challenges the dragon to show his strength in the hopes of saving the prince. But is it worth all that trouble?

With behind-the-scenes insights from the author and his partner, and a beautiful package that showcases the story in spectacular fashion, this is the perfect celebration of an enduring story that has had a profound effect on countless readers around the world and introduces the tale to a new generation of young feminists.

(Annick Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

My Friend Earth

Patricia MacLachlan and Francesca Sanna

Discover the world and all its hidden glories in a visually stunning, peep-though picture book from top team Patricia MacLachlan and Francesca Sanna.

My Friend Earth is a lyrical, joyous and moving tribute to our wonderful planet and all the marvels it contains, and is the perfect way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22.

Newbery Award-winning author Patricia MacLachlan has created a poetic text that demonstrates in beautiful fashion just how good a friend the Earth is to each and every one of us. Spectacularly illustrated in a dazzling palette by rising star Francesca Sanna, the bold colours and cut-out pages invite both the very youngest readers and the most sophisticated book collectors to explore the magical world inside the book.

Readers of all ages will love poring over the pages of this spectacular book which encourages exploration of everything Earth does for us, but also delivers a rallying cry for positive action for Planet Earth and reminds us to be a good friend in return.

The interactive format and child-friendly art engages both toddlers and young readers. The perfect read-aloud book to discuss climate change with younger children...

(Chronicle Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

I am not an Elephant

Karl Newson and Ross Collins

Parp, parp! The mighty twosome of author Karl Newson and illustrator Ross Collins are back with more cunning conundrums, wicked wordplay, and laugh-out-loud larks with their cheeky little Mouse!

The feisty little rodent who tickled our funny bones and stole our hearts in the acclaimed picture book, I am a Tiger, returns to bewitch and bamboozle us with his new and exotic assortment of fellow creatures.

In this madcap, word-filled adventure, the bold and imaginative Mouse is adamant that despite having a pointy nose and flappy ears, he is definitely not an elephant – but could Mouse be an owl, a sheep, a yak, or a cow? Mouse persuades the others that it’s what is on the inside that counts… and maybe Mouse is actually a Moose?

With a book full of Collins’ bold, vibrant and joyful illustrations, and Newson’s clever, child-friendly word associations and pairings, this is picture book comedy heaven for your own cheeky little wordsmiths!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

A Hat for Mr Mountain

Soojin Kwak

How DO you make a hat for a mountain that’s afraid of the winter snow?

That is the charming conundrum at the heart of this clever and moving picture book from South Korean author and illustrator Soojin Kwak.

Young readers will be on cloud nine when they discover the story of a kind-hearted little seamstress who sews together a sky full of soft, warm clouds to make a cloud hat for her friend Mr Mountain.

Nara loves to make hats of all shapes and sizes for the animals who visit her workshop in the forest. Then one day she receives a letter from Mr Mountain… he wants a hat, too. Nara is up for the challenge, and knits him an enormous woolly hat…which is perfect until it shrinks in the rain. The leaf hat is eaten, the stick hat burns to the ground. What other material can she try?

Kwak’s sweet and funny picture book is not just a tale of about the rewards of kindness and creativity but a fascinating and richly illustrated exploration of different materials for primary teaching, and an inspirational lesson in never giving up, and the importance of working together to help a friend.

(Two Hoots, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

British Museum 101 Stickers! Ancient Egypt

Sophie Beer

Take a trip around Ancient Egypt and get your hands on everything from the mighty River Nile to the towering pyramids!

Published in association with the British Museum, this big, busy sticker books lets children uncover for themselves some of the amazing artefacts on an archaeological dig and then curate their own museum exhibit with real-life photographic objects.

There are eleven scenes to finish with the 101 stickers, including boats and fishermen on the river, farmers working in the fields, a busy day at the market, a village of simple houses made from mud bricks, building a pyramid, and a festival at the temple.

With lots of easy-to-use stickers to enjoy and fascinating facts about everyday life in Egypt 5,000 years ago, little ones will love getting stuck into this journey through the past.

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £5.99)

Age 2 plus:

Old Macdonald’s Things That Go

Jane Clarke and Migy Blanco

If your little ones like ‘things that go’ then a visit to Old Macdonald’s Farm is guaranteed to be music to their ears!

Even the animals get behind the wheel in this romping, chomping sing-along, rhyming picture book which has been perfectly created by children’s poet and author Jane Clarke and illustrator Migy Blanco.

Old Macdonald’s farm is full of pigs, cows, sheep, hens and horses, but what he really loves is his colossal collection of vehicles. From bicycles, tractors and buses, to boats, fire engines and aeroplanes, there are lots of things that go on Old Macdonald’s farm and the animals are joining in the fun.

Clarke’s twist on the classic rhyme lets little ones sing out the story through the rhythm of the words whilst enjoying the animals’ hair-raising adventures with an assortment of exciting vehicles, and Blanco’s rich and colourfully vibrant illustrations.

Words and pictures in perfect harmony!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £6.99)